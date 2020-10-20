It appears that Carole Baskin had feelings inside growing up that she couldn't quite identify, even commenting on the fact that she always felt like a tomboy. It was her exposure to the LGBT+ community later in life that helped her realize what it all meant. As she put it:

"I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. But it was during the '80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”