Best Celeb Reactions To Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ So Far

By Griffin Matis |

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is Netflix’s new documentary series about the exploits of Joe Exotic, the former operator of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. The show is full of larger-than-life characters and shocking twists, and it’s got nearly everyone talking about it. Folks from all walks of life, including celebrities, are self-isolating due to COVID-19, and Tiger King certainly seems to be one thing we can all agree is worth watching.

Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson posted a hilarious snapshot of “Dwight Exotic” to social media. It seems like its bears, beets, and big cats for The Office star now.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto dressed the part when he held an online viewing party of Tiger King on Twitter. The actor donned a loud shirt and cowboy hat and encouraged followers to join the #JaredLetoCinemaClub as they started the show from its first episode.

The singer even joked about how familiar some of the unique outfits on the show were. Jared Leto even found old photos depicting him in a surprisingly similar ensemble as Carole Baskin.

Now I DEF wore this on tour pic.twitter.com/GhCRu434df — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg had to jump in on all the memes about the show. The rap legend reposted a fan-made photoshop of him as Snoop Exotic.

Larry King

Broadcast titan Larry King even got in on the jokes. He quickly dispelled the similarities between himself and Mr. Exotic with a quick tweet.

Just to be clear… we’re not related. pic.twitter.com/3qugKI6xLP — Larry King (@kingsthings) March 31, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop mastermind seems to be onboard with the popular theory that Carole Baskin was somehow involved in her husband’s mysterious disappearance, commenting in all caps, “THERE IS NO OTHER EXPLANATION.”

Zoe Kravitz

Future Catwoman Zoe Kravitz couldn’t get over the fact that Britney Spears once worked with Tiger King‘s Doc Antle for a VMA performance. The revelation drew shocked cat emojis from Reese Witherspoon, as well as an array of responses from other celebs, including: Lily-Rose Depp (“Omfg”), Hailey Bieber (“true”), Suki Waterhouse (“ommmmfg”), Princess Nokia (“I’m [expletive] screaming”), Laura Dern (“I’m shook”), Celeste Barber (“Hang. THE [expletive]. On!”), and more.

Paul F. Tompkins

Comedian and BoJack Horseman star Paul F. Tompkins pointed out that nearly everyone remotely connected to Tiger King has a unique sense of style and decor.

Watching Tiger King and this is one of the few non-weird people in it and still, look at the decor pic.twitter.com/q2vMYVInnC — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 24, 2020

Hank Green

Author Hank Green made a good point about one of the most fascinating aspects of Joe Exotic: his music career. And let’s be honest, “I Saw A Tiger” is the ballad we all need right now.

The second most upsetting thing about Tiger King is that his songs aren't bad. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) March 30, 2020

Pete Holmes

Comedian Pete Holmes realized exactly why Joe Exotic seemed so familiar upon first glance. If there’s ever a dramatized recreation of the show’s events, this could be a perfect casting.

my favorite danny mcbride movie is tiger king — Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) March 24, 2020

Dax Shepard and Edward Norton

It seems like Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard might disagree with Pete Holmes’ choice for Joe Exotic. Unfortunately, it seems like he’d be up against Motherless Brooklyn star and director Edward Norton, which makes it a tough race.

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

Blink-182

Even the old members of Blink-182 got a few jokes in. Tom DeLonge posted one of the more unique photos of Joe Exotic to emerge from the show, along with the caption indicating that he was Joe. Mark Hoppus refused to let that slide and commented, “The hell you’re Joe. I’m Joe.”

Lucy Lawless

Xena: Warrior Princess legend Lucy Lawless was left hoping for some righteous vengeance. It’s good to see that she’s still a fierce warrior after all these years.

#tigerKing. Please God, let the tigers eat every last one of those folks. Horrible. — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) March 30, 2020

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian hyped the show up to her fans last week. The tweet quickly drew in over 30,000 likes and the comments poured in.

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was overwhelmed by the popularity of the show and her initial tweet, leading to an incredibly important follow-up question. She might want to ask Gwyneth Paltrow how she feels!

Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Colin Hanks

Colin Hanks, whose father Tom Hanks just recently made it through a COVID-19 episode, easily identified the phrase that’s stuck with all of us after we started the series.