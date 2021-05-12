Tiffany Trump Addresses Allegations She Was ‘Dangerously Close’ With Secret Service Agent

Tiffany Trump is pushing back against new allegations that she was “inappropriately” and “dangerously” close to a Secret Service agent. The youngest daughter of former President Donald J. Trump has denied claims made in a soon-to-be published book that she carried on an affair with the “tall, dark and handsome” agent. She’s not the only Trump who has been accused of getting too close to the notorious security agency.

Tiffany Trump Accused Of “Inappropriate” Relationship With Secret Service Agent

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig’s upcoming book, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, is already causing a stir and it hasn’t even hit the shelves yet. The Guardian and The Washington Post both published portions of the tome. The book covers the Secret Service’s 156-year history and dedicates much of its pages to the scandals endured by the agency. These scandals range from President John F. Kennedy’s assassination to allegations that certain members of the Trump family engaged in “inappropriate” liaisons with its agents.

Tiffany Trump was one of the family members accused in the book of carrying on a relationship with a Secret Service agent assigned to her security detail. Tiffany allegedly “began spending an unusual amount of time alone” after a breakup, the author wrote. Once agency officials became aware of the situation, they were immediately “concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent.”

In the end, the agent was reassigned, though both he and Tiffany denied any inappropriate involvement with each other. In a statement to The Washington Post, Tiffany’s spokesperson said, “This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true,” adding, “Tiffany’s experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional.” The youngest daughter of Donald J. Trump has been dating Michael Boulos since 2019 and the two announced their engagement the day before her father left office in January. She wasn’t the only person connected with the Trump family accused of being too close to a member of her security detail.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Also Named In New Book

Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March 2018, was also said to have been “dangerously” close to a member of her security detail. According to Secret Service sources who spoke with Leonnig, Vanessa “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.” It’s unclear when the alleged relationship began, since Leonnig wrote that the agent involved didn’t face any professional repercussions for the affair since Vanessa was not a protectee of the agency at the time.

When asked by People about the book and its allegations against Tiffany and Vanessa Trump, a spokesperson for the Secret Service responded, “The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an upcoming book which re-hashes past challenges the agency overcame and evolved from. Now and throughout its history, the agency’s skilled workforce is dedicated to the successful execution of its critical protective and investigative missions.” Unsurprisingly, the closed-mouthed agency didn’t impart much information with its statement. More details of the alleged affairs will undoubtedly be fully revealed once the book is published. It should be an interesting read.

