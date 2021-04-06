Tiffany Stewart: Meet Mark Cuban’s Wife Of Nearly 20 Years

We all know Mark Cuban as a billionaire with a keen eye for budding entrepreneurs. Since 2009, the outspoken businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner has been an investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, searching for the next big thing in retail. And judging by his Twitter following, millions of people (8.2 million to be exact) have sought his expertise and hot takes on current affairs. Cuban is generous with his opinions, but there’s only one person with whom he shares his $4.4 billion fortune: Tiffany Stewart. Find out what we know about Mark Cuban’s wife, and get a bigger picture of how she completes her husband’s life when he’s not making deals or sitting courtside at the American Airlines Center.

Mark Cuban’s Wife Is Tiffany Stewart

Tiffany Stewart, born on January 1, 1970, is a former advertising executive and current wife of billionaire Mark Cuban. She is also the mother of their three children: Alexis (18), Alyssa (14), and Jake (11).

Stewart is the quieter counterpart to a husband who enjoys living in the public eye. Although she doesn’t have any active social media accounts, Cuban occasionally posts pics of the family on Instagram.

And just for the record, Stewart and Cuban take the same parenting approach as Bill and Melinda Gates. She and her husband taught the kids from an early age that they’re expected to earn their own keep.

“I tell them, ‘Look: after your health, my number one thing for y’all is I don’t want you to be entitled jerks,'” Cuban told Steve Harvey in early 2020. “I want you to know what I had to go through, what my parents had to go through, and you’re gonna have to work for it.”

Stewart also backs her hubby on limiting their kids’ screen time. In an interview with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast, Cuban revealed that the family’s internet router is set to shut down at 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends.

“I’m sneaky as can be,” he said. “And [Alexis] hates it. That’s the downside of having a geeky dad, you know. I can figure all this stuff out.”

Mark Cuban First Met Tiffany Stewart At A Gym In 1997

Cuban, a native of Pittsburgh, moved to Dallas in 1982 seeking “fun, sun, money and women.” He checked off the last item on the list when he met Stewart at a gym in 1997. But Cuban mostly stays mum about the relationship. In a 2000 Forbes profile, he refrained from sharing details about his then-girlfriend—nor would he broach the subject of marriage. “That’s a no-win question for me,” he said.

Cuban finally gave up the title of Dallas’s most eligible bachelor in September 2002, when he and Stewart tied the knot in Barbados. They were initially set to exchange vows in Jamaica, but Tropical Storm Isidore put the kibosh on their plans. The intimate ceremony was limited to 20 friends and family members.

“It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception,” said event planner Russell Holloway.

Cuban also kept his comments brief. “We are still happily married and having a blast on our honeymoon,” he wrote four days after the wedding in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

Tiffany Stewart Describes Herself As ‘Middle Class’

Many of us dream of achieving just a fraction of Mark Cuban’s success, but it sounds like Stewart can do with or without it. At the very least, being folded into her husband’s lavish lifestyle required an adjustment period.

A New York Times profile published in 2000 revealed that Stewart was still driving a Honda to her sales job every day. She told the paper “they are middle-class people” and that she disliked coming home to their “impractical” 24,000-square-foot Dallas chateau.

“I always know I’m not going to be No. 1,” Stewart said. “He can’t turn [the computer] off. He just can’t!”

Cuban, who had not yet proposed to Stewart, didn’t put up a fight. The paper said marriage was “unforeseeable” and he concurred.

“It’s such a serious commitment,” he said. But he did agree with Stewart that they were a down-to-earth pair. He said that visitors to his home quickly learned that his billionaire lifestyle was “glamorous on the outside and pretty damn normal on the inside.”

They Are Heavily Involved In Philanthropy

Since her marriage to Cuban, Stewart has switched careers from advertising to philanthropy. She reportedly works with several charitable organizations, including Hoops n’ Hopes and the Mays Foundation. Stewart is also said to have a hand in managing her husband’s business affairs, even if Cuban likes to insist that he’s a master multi-tasker.

The family’s generosity doesn’t end with Stewart’s efforts. Cuban is also the founder of a namesake non-profit organization. The Mark Cuban Foundation leads programs including the AI Bootcamps Initiative and The Fallen Patriot Fund. The former provides tech education to underserved children; the latter helps families of U.S. military personnel who were killed or seriously injured during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

That said, Cuban once made the case for direct giving over charitable contributions.

“I’m not a fan of giving to charities,” he told Reuters. “I have a few I support, but the overhead and inefficiencies really bother me.”

The Shark Tank investor continued, “Instead, I pay people’s bills and help solve problems. I don’t know the total or if it’s a lot or a little, but I think I’m able to more readily and directly help people who need it and not pay for the commercials and administration of all the duplication that exists across charities.”

Cuban concluded by saying, “I also have young kids. So it’s important to me to stay liquid just in case they have difficult health issues that need solved. I also have never asked anyone for a nickel to contribute to a charity. If it’s important enough I can write the check.”