Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Strangest Beauty Secrets

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish is assuming guest-host duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and a look at her unusual beauty regimen might have you headed for the supermarket after the show.
In a segment titled "Tiffbusters", Haddish shares some unconventional—and edible!—tips for luscious locks, fuller lips, and eliminating razor bumps. Get an early look at the clip before it officially airs:
Turns out Haddish quickly learns that some items are best reserved for the dinner table. An egg and olive oil hair treatment is a reasonable hack for faster hair growth, but things take a weird turn from there. Haddish moves on to a turmeric and milk mustache depilatory, warning users that keeping it on for too long will result in orange, Trump-like skin. And after smearing potent wasabi on her lips, she's reduced to tears from the burning sensation. "But do I look like a Kardashian?" she asks.
Guest and onlooker Marlon Wayans, who stars in the new Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks, watches in disbelief. His arms thrown up in the air, he asks Haddish, "What are you doing to yourself, girl?"
"Ladies," he adds, "you do not have to do this at home."