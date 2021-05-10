Tiffany Haddish Net Worth: How She Went From Living In Her Car To A-List Comedian

Tiffany Haddish has the world shouting with confidence, “She ready!” Following her breakout role in the blockbuster comedy Girls Trip, the 41-year-old comedian has been popping up everywhere with multiple Netflix shows, movies, and hosting gigs. What can’t she do? But even though she’s an A-list celebrity today, her life hasn’t always been easy. Did you know there was a point in her life where she had to live in her car? She’s come a long way since then, so we’re taking a look at Tiffany Haddish’s net worth and her meteoric rise to fame.

Tiffany Haddish Shot To A-List Fame With Her Breakout Role In ‘Girls Trip’

(Universal Pictures)

Before Tiffany Haddish became a household name, she worked regular 9-5 jobs while staying determined to make it big in the standup comedy world. Comedy helped her break into acting, and she picked up small roles on various projects, like “Stripper #3″ in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or “Urban Girl” in the spoof movie Meet the Spartans. Over the years, she slowly grew her career and eventually landed more prominent spots, like on Real Husbands of Hollywood and Keanu. But her role as Dina in Girls Trip is what elevated her from side-character to leading lady.

Girls Trip, which also starred Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah, was a critically acclaimed blockbuster hit. Despite being a relative newcomer among a cast of heavy hitters, Haddish and her character Dina were laugh-out-loud funny, stealing every scene. The movie grossed over $140 million worldwide, and even though it made Haddish seem like an overnight sensation, she definitely put the work in leading up to that big break!

In the eyes of her fans, it probably seems like Girls Trip is her biggest career highlight, but the comedian has a different perspective. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said:

“Girls Trip, it was like, ‘Oh, good I got a job.’ The big moment for me was doing stand-up on The Arsenio Hall Show, to me, that was bigger than me doing Def Comedy Jam, that was bigger than me doing Live at Gotham, or The Tonight Show, or anything like that because I remember being a little girl watching [the original] Arsenio Hall Show, wishing I could hang out with Arsenio, be Arsenio’s friend, or something in some kind of way.”

She Lived Out Of Her Car And Sold Her Eggs Before Making It Big

Since bursting into the spotlight in 2017, Haddish has been open about the financial struggles she faced early in her career. Her road to where she is today wasn’t easy, to say the least.

When speaking with Vanity Fair, the Like A Boss actress revealed how she was homeless and living out of her car at one point. At the time, she was performing in a sketch comedy show alongside Kevin Hart, and after noticing her living conditions, he gave her $300 so she could get a motel and reset her life.

At one point, she was so desperately in need of some cash, she donated her eggs. “When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs,” she remarked during an interview on E!’s Daily Pop. “So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere.” Haddish continued.

She’s come a long way since those days of donating her eggs and living in her car, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten about those humble beginnings. In 2019, she shared an emotional Instagram throwback picture of her during her early comedy days.

What Is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth In 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tiffany Haddish’s net worth is reportedly $6 million. That’s three times what it was in 2018, which goes to show just how quickly her career has been evolving since her big break in Girls Trip.

Although surely the actress splurges on luxurious items here and there, her financial struggles at the beginning of her career have helped her maintain a sense of responsibility with her newfound wealth. She famously wore the same Alexander McQueen gown to multiple events, disregarding the precedent set by other celebrities.

“I don’t give a dang about no taboo,” she said. “I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This is an Alexander McQueen, okay? It’s a $4,000 dress. I’m going to wear this dress multiple times.”

She told InStyle that she paid off her mortgage and then got herself completely out of debt. “And then I went all-the-way, full-out shopping,” she told the magazine.

And what did she buy? A microscope and Petri dishes that she uses for at-home science experiments.

But she doesn’t just spend money on herself. She also uses her wealth to help her family. In an interview with GQ, she revealed that one of the first things she did was help her mom and grandmother get proper healthcare. When Haddish was a child, her mom was injured in a car accident, which led to long-term psychological complications. Additionally, her grandmother has Alzheimer’s. With paychecks coming in from Girls Trip and Kids Say The Darndest Things, she was able to get an apartment for her mom and grandma, plus at-home nurses and daily meal services.

At one time in her career, Haddish received $795 for an appearance on That’s So Raven. It’s awe-inspiring that she’s now worth millions of dollars and using the money to take care of her family, all while making the world laugh. We can’t wait to see what she does next!