How Tiffany Haddish Handles Friends Asking Her For Money

By Elyse Johnson |

Tiffany Haddish has shot to stardom, and she’s enjoying every moment of it. The actress and comedian gained recognition for her breakout role in the film, Girls Trip. Following this, Haddish took more leading roles in several comedic films. Haddish also continued to stay true to her stand-up roots and hosted several shows and specials. Most recently, the actress starred in the film, Like a Boss and is set to appear in the upcoming comedy, Bad Trip. It’s pretty clear to say that the actress is one of the reigning queens of comedy as of now.

Tiffany Haddish handles her affairs like a boss

Even though Haddish is enjoying her success, there are still some negatives that come with it. Regardless, the actress doesn’t look at the negatives she deals with as a problem. In fact, she revels in it. Haddish opened up about dealing with acquaintances and family members reaching out to her for money.

“Everybody looks at you like you’re supposed to take care of them,” the actress revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. Tiffany Haddish explained that people, some that are not even related to her, would ask her for money or help now despite the fact that they weren’t there for her during her time of need.

“People that aren’t even your blood; they’re just a friend of the family, associates, old friends from junior high school or high school. Then they say, ‘You changed.’ How have I changed? You didn’t ask me for a dime when I was poor. When I was sleeping in my car, where were you? When I was going through my divorce and didn’t have nowhere to go, where were you?” the actress continued.

Tiffany Haddish has been very vocal in the past about her rough start in her life and career. The actress divorced her former husband twice and prior to her success, she was homeless while working several jobs.

Despite being able to handle people, the actress did admit that it was a bit of an annoyance sometimes. “It’s the hardest part. I almost want to hire somebody in the press to be like, ‘Tiffany Haddish: broke as hell. No money. She’s been working for free the whole time.’ Let that be on the front page of Google for a long time: ‘We thought she was worth four million ….’” the actress joked.

Given Haddish’s current schedule and what she has planned for her future, it doesn’t look like she’ll stop being harassed for cash any time soon. But at least the actress can deal with it in a classy and humorous way!