Will There Be A ‘Girls Trip 2’? Here’s What Tiffany Haddish Had To Say

Girls Trip was a cultural phenomenon that continued the success of female-led comedies. The film starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as friends who travel to New Orleans to reconnect and rebuild their friendships. Girls Trip was a commercial and critical success. The movie had every woman not only looking for their own “flossy posse” but also a part two! While each actress has been busy with their own careers, it’s a bit surprising that a second film hasn’t been announced. There have been rumors and whispers, but nothing concrete has emerged. When asked about the potential sequel, each actress has expressed their eagerness to return.

However, Tiffany Haddish’s comments in particular may have left a few fans confused as to what’s really going on.

Tiffany Haddish’s Conflicting ‘Girls Trip 2’ Comments

In March 2019, Haddish was widely reported to have said that the second film had “stalled”. While this seems like a plausible explanation, the actress’ actual comments during one of her comedy shows weren’t quite so clear. At the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy, Haddish was asked by an audience member about the status of the potential second film.

Tiffany Haddish responded, “I wish there was, I hope there is. I have been petitioning for it. I’ve even written a script for it. Me and the girls punched it up and made it good. They don’t want it. We understood how much money could be made, and they don’t want to pay it. So I doubt it.”

The actress continued to joke with the audience member and asked if they were going to invest in her own film. While these comments riled up fans and entertainment outlets, particularly the fact that she even wrote a script, Tiffany Haddish’s representative explained that they were just jokes.

“She was totally joking. While she would love to make that movie one day, she has not written or participated in writing any script, so there was nothing for the studio to pass on. I can’t stress enough that she was kidding,” her spokesperson claimed.

Will we see the Flossy Posse again?

While Haddish almost landed in hot water over her remarks, the other cast members were nonetheless on the same page. Regina Hall stated, “We’re trying to make that happen. So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but… we’re going somewhere.”

Even the film’s producer, Will Packer, was very hopeful for a sequel to the film. “We’re definitely talking about it. The only thing harder than opening a studio comedy today is opening a studio comedy sequel,” the producer joked. “That’s the next challenge. I love our team. If anybody can do it, we can do it. It’s still a little early — the movie is still in theaters — but it’s something we’ve all thought about.”

It seems like the cast and crew are very much pulling for the next adventure to happen. Whether it be scheduling or money issues, we certainly hope that we get to see these hilarious four women back together again!