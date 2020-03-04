Here’s Everything Tiffany Haddish Said About Her Miami Incident

By Elyse Johnson |

Tiffany Haddish is currently taking the comedy world by the reins! The actress and comedian has come a long way since her breakout role in the film Girls Trip. Now, Haddish is a leading lady with various films and specials she’s adding to her resume. However, Haddish had a pretty rough start to 2019. On New Year’s Eve, the comedian hosted a comedy show in Miami. The show was apparently a disaster, with Haddish forgetting her jokes and fans commenting on social media about the awkward event.

Haddish and the world has since moved but here’s a quick rundown of what happened that night.

The comedian had an unlucky New Year’s Eve

A video surfaced from TMZ of Haddish on stage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. The host, who was doing her “She Ready Tour” was seen rambling while speaking to the crowd. “This is crazy. I really want to talk about some stuff and it’s like I can’t remember any of it. I just feel like, ‘Whatever!’ ” the actress said in the video. In another video the actress tried to make jokes about her mother’s mental health and claimed her mother “punched her” after she took her mom out of the mental institution.

The crowd wasn’t feeling the jokes, and Haddish eventually got frustrated and started drinking. “I am never doing this again. I will never allow myself to be this wore the [expletive] out,” the actress exclaimed to the audience.

Fans who were at the event immediately took to social media to talk about the horrendous performance. Some slammed the comedian, while others demanded their money back.

tiffany haddish#SHENotReady – Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out — Tiffin (@tiffin84) January 1, 2019

Some fans defended Haddish by saying that every performer will have the occasional “off night”. Haddish herself admitted to “partying and drinking” the night before, which is why she couldn’t get it together on stage. The actress apologized for the incident and took full responsibility for it.

How Tiffany Haddish got her groove back

In June 2019, Haddish announced that she would be doing a “make-up” free show for her fans in Miami. The actress wrote on her social media account that the show would be for previous attendees that were disappointed with the New Year’s debacle.

I’m doing a free make up show in Miami on JUNE 20th for people who were not happy with my New Year’s Eve show. You will be receiving an email shortly from AEG, so make sure to claim your tickets by next Monday night because these tickets are first come, first serve. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) May 10, 2019

Following this, Haddish returned to acting in some big films, including Like a Boss, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Kitchen. In August 2019, Haddish premiered her new comedy special on Netflix, Tiffany Haddish Presents: The Ready, where she featured fellow comedians that she wanted to give mainstream exposure.

Last December, the actress made light of the situation when she spoke about it on her Netflix special, joking that a friend managed to inspire her to go out and party too hard with a dramatic speech, which was the reason why she bombed her comedy show in 2018. The comedian even showed the audience the shaky promotional video she did just before the disastrous show and joined them in laughing at it. Nonetheless, it’s good to see Haddish can bounce back from anything!