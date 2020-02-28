By Elyse Johnson |

Could there be a romance brewing between Tiffany Haddish and Common? According to some rumors, the duo seem a little closer than most and have been seen together multiple times. While their time together always looked friendly, they’re still members of the entertainment industry, so of course dating rumors started swirling.

Haddish is currently on her grind, as the actress and comedian has been taking over the industry by storm. From her breakout role in Girls Trip to now hosting shows and going on tours, she’s definitely a heavy hitter in Hollywood.

Common himself has been a very busy man. The rapper and actor released an album last year and is set to star in two upcoming films. But just because the two have a hectic schedule, doesn’t mean that there isn’t a chance for them to be together. Gossip Cop is familiar with celebrity dating rumors, so of course we had to look into this.

Are Common and Tiffany Haddish dating?

How did this all begin? The rumors first started in 2019 after the two were seen hanging out on social media. In one picture that Haddish shared on her social media page, the singer and the comedian are seen posing with actor, Harry Belafonte. “Here is my #MCM ain’t he Handsome. If only young light skin wasn’t trying to block my chance to hook up with a legend,” the comedian joked.

Common was also seen having a good time at Tiffany Haddish’s birthday bash in October 2019. “The Black Mitzvah Was EVERYTHING. Last night was one of the best days of my life. I had so much fun. Thank you to everyone that came out to support one of my Dreams. Thank you @netflixisajoke for being a great partner and helping my dream come true,” the actress wrote under a video she posted on her instagram.

Despite all of the supposed “evidence,” the two really are just good friends. Haddish confirmed this herself when asked about the rumors. “Me and my friends, we like to just hang out and beat him at Spades,” the comedian told HipHollywood. “You think he’s cute?” she asked the reporter jokingly. Common hasn’t bothered to address the gossip. The singer was in a relationship with Angela Rye prior to these rumors coming out, but their breakup might’ve been one of the sparks that started this rumor in the first place.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted a rumor in regards to Tiffany Haddish’s romantic life. In 2018, it was suggested the comedian was dating Lamar Odom. A tabloid alleged that not only was Haddish dating the former NBA star, but that she was also pregnant with his child. The actress took to Twitter to squash this silly rumor.