Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of woman holding plant. Lifestyle 5 Easiest Indoor Plants To Care For That Are Extremely Difficult To Kill

Whether you’re a beginner or just plant inept, it’s worthwhile to take the time to find simple and easy plants to care for.

by Kelsey Michal
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com) Tiffany Thiessen smiling in grey coat at Dolby Theatre Entertainment Tiffani Thiessen’s Insta Pic With Saved By The Bell Ladies Is The Ultimate Throwback

Actress Tiffany Thiessen really put the “throwback” in Throwback Thursday with an iconic photo of herself and former castmates Lark Voorhies and Elizabeth Berkley from their Saved By The Bell days. Thiessen posted the old photo to her Instagram account on Thursday and is taking longtime fans on a stroll down memory lane. Just Like […]

 by Eric Gasa
Tarek El Moussa and his now ex wife Christina Haack, both dressed in black formal wear, pose on the red carpet News Future Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ In Danger As Tensions Between Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Boil Over?

The fangs are coming out on the set of Flip Or Flop according to sources. With an apparent string of outbursts on set, Christina Haack’s and Tarek El Moussa’s professional relationship seems to be deteriorating quickly and the future of the hit HGTV show could hang in the balance. Going, Going Gone? As more news […]

 by Eric Gasa
Tori Spelling with hand on hip in a white and black dress Celebrities ‘Cash-Strapped’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage ‘Hits The Rocks’ As She ‘Bolts’ Away From Husband Dean McDermott?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never had the easiest relationship. Now one tabloid is reporting the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is relying on her mom to make it through this marital rough patch. Gossip Cop investigates.  Leaning On Mom Amidst A Separation? According to the Globe, Spelling and McDermott are on rocky ground. “It’s […]

 by Cortland Ann
Entertainment

Tiffani Thiessen’s Insta Pic With Saved By The Bell Ladies Is The Ultimate Throwback

E
Eric Gasa
5:00 pm, July 23, 2021
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com) Tiffany Thiessen smiling in grey coat at Dolby Theatre
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Actress Tiffany Thiessen really put the “throwback” in Throwback Thursday with an iconic photo of herself and former castmates Lark Voorhies and Elizabeth Berkley from their Saved By The Bell days. Thiessen posted the old photo to her Instagram account on Thursday and is taking longtime fans on a stroll down memory lane.

Just Like Old Times

The great post features the trio smiling in what looks like a dressing room wearing a peculiar set of hats. From left to right is Berkley, Voorhies, and then Thiessen. The 47-year-old actress then cheekily captioned the photo with, “We should have formed a band. Wait…” referencing the three’s iconic girl band on the show, Hot Sundae.

The nostalgic post certainly resonated with Thiessen’s 1.7 million followers, garnering 155,000 likes. Fans and celebs alike flocked to the comments with clever responses and shared memories, including All My Children star, Matt Bomer who joked about the trio needing him as a backup singer.  The old photo certainly came at a good time, with season 2 of the new Saved By The Bell reboot already underway.

Then And Now

Though it has been over 30 years since Saved By The Bell’s first premiere on NBC, the cast has stayed busy especially with the reboot of their beloved show. Mario Lopez who played Slater still grabs headlines and plays a hunky PE teacher at Bayside High in the reboot. Sadly, the reunion went without Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the original show and passed away in 2020 due to stage 4 lung cancer

Though production of the show was halted due to COVID-19, filming has recommenced after the reboot was renewed by Peacock in January. A release date has not been announced yet at this time. With all the nostalgia flowing it’s happy to see the old cast intermingle and reminisce just like old times. 

More News From Gossip Cop

The New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Just Dropped – But Where’s Screech?

Here’s The Photo That Convinced Fans Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez Would Make A Perfect Couple

John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death

Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Is ‘Irresponsible And Reckless’ For Having Three Kids In Two Weeks?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.