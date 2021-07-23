Tiffani Thiessen’s Insta Pic With Saved By The Bell Ladies Is The Ultimate Throwback

Actress Tiffany Thiessen really put the “throwback” in Throwback Thursday with an iconic photo of herself and former castmates Lark Voorhies and Elizabeth Berkley from their Saved By The Bell days. Thiessen posted the old photo to her Instagram account on Thursday and is taking longtime fans on a stroll down memory lane.

Just Like Old Times

The great post features the trio smiling in what looks like a dressing room wearing a peculiar set of hats. From left to right is Berkley, Voorhies, and then Thiessen. The 47-year-old actress then cheekily captioned the photo with, “We should have formed a band. Wait…” referencing the three’s iconic girl band on the show, Hot Sundae.

The nostalgic post certainly resonated with Thiessen’s 1.7 million followers, garnering 155,000 likes. Fans and celebs alike flocked to the comments with clever responses and shared memories, including All My Children star, Matt Bomer who joked about the trio needing him as a backup singer. The old photo certainly came at a good time, with season 2 of the new Saved By The Bell reboot already underway.

Then And Now

Though it has been over 30 years since Saved By The Bell’s first premiere on NBC, the cast has stayed busy especially with the reboot of their beloved show. Mario Lopez who played Slater still grabs headlines and plays a hunky PE teacher at Bayside High in the reboot. Sadly, the reunion went without Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the original show and passed away in 2020 due to stage 4 lung cancer.

Though production of the show was halted due to COVID-19, filming has recommenced after the reboot was renewed by Peacock in January. A release date has not been announced yet at this time. With all the nostalgia flowing it’s happy to see the old cast intermingle and reminisce just like old times.

More News From Gossip Cop

The New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Just Dropped – But Where’s Screech?

Here’s The Photo That Convinced Fans Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez Would Make A Perfect Couple

John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death

Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Is ‘Irresponsible And Reckless’ For Having Three Kids In Two Weeks?