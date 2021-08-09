Tiffani Thiessen’s Herb Tuna Toast Is Easy And Delicious

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Cruise smiling in a black suit holding a microphone Celebrities Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’ According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tim McGraw smiling in a suit and cowboy hat with Faith Hill in a black dress News Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck in a navy suit Celebrities Tom Selleck’s ‘Failing Eyesight’ Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is “desperate” to hold on to his “failing eyesight.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dark Days’ Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports “aging TV tough guy” Tom Selleck’s eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

Tiffani Thiessen’s Herb Tuna Toast Is Easy And Delicious

B
Brittany Baxter
5:15 am, August 9, 2021
Tuna fish sandwich
(tiffanithiessen.com)

After this recipe, you will never have to suffer through soggy tuna fish sandwiches ever again.

Thiessen’s version of the tuna fish sandwich features a crusty open-faced baguette topped with tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice and shallots for a light, zesty flavor.

Moreover, very few lunchbox items can match this innovative version of the classic tuna sandwich. Let Thiessen’s tastier take on the tuna fish sandwich put an end to boring lunches and inspire you to make your own!

The Tuna Fish Sandwich Reinvented

In terms of sogginess, tuna fish sandwiches are the worst offenders. In addition, the flavors are usually one-dimensional, evoking memories of boring elementary school lunches. However, restoring this classic lunchbox favorite is a lot simpler than one might think.

Thiessen not only uses a traditional blend of creamy mayonnaise on her canned tuna, but she also adds additional ingredients for a crispy, savory texture and flavor. Shallots add a sweet yet mild bite to the tuna while dill, parsley, chives and fennel fronds add a fresh garden taste that complements the lemon spritz’ bright, citrusy flavor. To accompany her herb tuna, Thiessen chooses a crusty baguette over soggy sliced bread. 

How To Make The Tuna Toast

Ready to try the delicious Herb Tuna Toast? Then look no further!

Tiffini Thiessen’s Herb Tuna Fish Toast Recipe

  • (2) 4-ounce cans tuna in water, drained
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon shallots, minced
  • 1 tablespoon each of dill, parsley, chives, and fennel fronds, roughly chopped
  • sea salt, to taste
  • ground black pepper, to taste 
  • 1 fresh baguette

Directions

  1. First, open the cans of tuna. Then, drain the tuna, removing any excess water. Do this until the tuna is completely dry.
  2. Next, add the tuna to a medium-sized bowl. Using a fork, break the tuna into small flakes.
  3. Gently stir in the mayonnaise, lemon juice, shallots and herbs. Toss to combine. Then, season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Using a bread knife, cut a fresh baguette in half lengthwise. Afterward, generously top the halved slices with the herb tuna mixture. Make four servings by cutting the baguette into four sections. Enjoy!

More Food & Drink Stories:

These $200 French Fries From A NYC Eatery Has An 8-Week Waitlist

This Surprising Ingredient Is Exactly What Your Pasta Sauce Is Missing

Courteney Cox Shows How To Make A Chicken And Healthy Chicken Bolognese

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.