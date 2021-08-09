Tiffani Thiessen’s Herb Tuna Toast Is Easy And Delicious

After this recipe, you will never have to suffer through soggy tuna fish sandwiches ever again.

Thiessen’s version of the tuna fish sandwich features a crusty open-faced baguette topped with tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice and shallots for a light, zesty flavor.

Moreover, very few lunchbox items can match this innovative version of the classic tuna sandwich. Let Thiessen’s tastier take on the tuna fish sandwich put an end to boring lunches and inspire you to make your own!

The Tuna Fish Sandwich Reinvented

In terms of sogginess, tuna fish sandwiches are the worst offenders. In addition, the flavors are usually one-dimensional, evoking memories of boring elementary school lunches. However, restoring this classic lunchbox favorite is a lot simpler than one might think.

Thiessen not only uses a traditional blend of creamy mayonnaise on her canned tuna, but she also adds additional ingredients for a crispy, savory texture and flavor. Shallots add a sweet yet mild bite to the tuna while dill, parsley, chives and fennel fronds add a fresh garden taste that complements the lemon spritz’ bright, citrusy flavor. To accompany her herb tuna, Thiessen chooses a crusty baguette over soggy sliced bread.

How To Make The Tuna Toast

Ready to try the delicious Herb Tuna Toast? Then look no further!

Tiffini Thiessen’s Herb Tuna Fish Toast Recipe

(2) 4-ounce cans tuna in water, drained

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 tablespoon each of dill, parsley, chives, and fennel fronds, roughly chopped

sea salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

1 fresh baguette

Directions

First, open the cans of tuna. Then, drain the tuna, removing any excess water. Do this until the tuna is completely dry. Next, add the tuna to a medium-sized bowl. Using a fork, break the tuna into small flakes. Gently stir in the mayonnaise, lemon juice, shallots and herbs. Toss to combine. Then, season with salt and pepper to taste. Using a bread knife, cut a fresh baguette in half lengthwise. Afterward, generously top the halved slices with the herb tuna mixture. Make four servings by cutting the baguette into four sections. Enjoy!

