‘Ticked Off’ Sarah Jessica Parker Caught Fighting With Matthew Broderick?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood. After the paparazzi snapped a few pics of the couple fighting on the beach last year, one outlet reported that Parker and Broderick’s relationship was headed into some choppy waters. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.

Fighting On A Hampton Beach?

Just after celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary, New Idea reported that Sarah Jessica Parker had lashed out at Matthew Broderick during a family outing in the Hamptons. Its big source of proof was a candid photo of the actress looking irritated.

The publication went on to assert that Broderick walked away as his wife was yelling at him, “proving” the pair were having problems. “You could cut the tension with a knife,” an unnamed insider told the publication. “Sarah Jessica was shouting and seemed ticked off about something.” This all-knowing source didn’t say what that something would be.

What Really Happened Between The Husband And Wife

As Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication, the outlet purposefully picked the one photo of the couple looking angry to write and release a story about it. If you look at some of the other shots from that day, Parker and Broderick seem to be getting along, even joking together.

The couple is still very much together and due to star in a Broadway play together called Plaza Suite. Ironically the pair will play three couples in three completely places in their relationships. Previews are set to begin in February.

When promoting the play before the pandemic, Broderick was asked the secret to long-running marriage. “I don’t know the secret at all,” Broderick confessed. “But I, you know, I’m very grateful and I love her. It’s amazing. I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it. And I can’t believe my son’s 18.”

Same Old Story For Sarah Jessica Parker

Long story short, Parker and Broderick seem to be doing fine. New Idea on the other hand – not so much. Since this story first ran, they’ve published three more false stories about the couple’s marriage. Last September, Broderick was allegedly leaving Parker due to her enduring smoking habit.

In December, Parker apparently moved out of their shared NYC townhouse, taking their daughter’s bunk beds with her. In reality, the couple had sold the place together and were moving to a new home. This spring, the magazine reported Parker was rekindling her romance with Hugh Grant on the set of the new iteration of Sex and the City. Gossip Cop pointed out that Grant is not even in the reboot, meaning this tabloid is absolutely clueless when it comes to the stars.

