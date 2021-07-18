‘Ticked Off’ Gavin Rossdale Demanding ‘Serious Sit-Down’ With Blake Shelton After Marrying Gwen Stefani?

Is Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, demanding to have a “man-to-man” conversation with her new husband, Blake Shelton? That’s what one tabloid was claiming not long back. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the claims now.

Gavin Rossdale Planning To ‘Lay Down Some Ground Rules’ For Blake Shelton?

According to a recent edition of OK!, Gwen Stefani’s former husband, Gavin Rossdale, wants to make some things clear to his sons’ new stepdad, Blake Shelton. A source tells the magazine that Shelton is “super excited” about becoming a stepdad, “but Gavin wants to lay down some ground rules.” The insider goes on, “He’s gotten ticked off at Blake in the past for seemingly overstepping his bounds, and is ready to make it clear he has final authority with the boys.”

Despite splitting nearly six years ago now, Rossdale is still sore about how their split was addressed in the press. Rossdale reportedly, “also wants to make it clear that badmouthing him in front of the kids won’t be tolerated.” The magazine insists Rossdale would have liked to have this “sit down” before Shelton and Stefani tie the knot. “He’d like to say his piece sooner rather than later,” the source muses. On a final note, the snitch adds, “Gavin may still be on rocky terms with Gwen, but he’ll always be a part of those boys’ lives.”

Gavin Rossdale And Blake Shelton Talk It Out ‘Man-To-Man’?

So, is it true Rossdale and Shelton are laying everything out on the table before Shelton fully assumes the role of stepfather? While it isn’t the most outrageous story, we doubt its authenticity. Who exactly is this “source” close to? This alleged insider seems to have intimate details about Stefani, Shelton, and Rossdale, and yet is seemingly spilling their dirt to a tabloid. We seriously doubt they are any friend of the family, that is if they even exist.

Furthermore, Rossdale doesn’t seem like he’s sweating Stefani’s recent wedding. In fact, the singer posted a cryptic Instagram caption that fans are guessing is about Stefani and Shelton. In the photo, Rossdale stands alone on the beach, and the caption reads, “may your love be ocean sized” followed by a black heart emoji. While Stefani and Shelton are not mentioned, the timing is interesting. If this was about their recent union, it doesn’t exactly sound like a bitter ex and threatened stepdad.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Veiled congratulations or not, we wouldn’t trust anything OK! has to say about Shelton and Stefani anyways. This is the same tabloid that once reported Shelton and Stefani’s engagement was a publicity stunt for The Voice. Then the outlet alleged they were getting in heated arguments over how to decorate their LA mansion. And quite recently, the magazine asserted Shelton was worried his relationship to Stefani was going to implode. Obviously, OK! is no authority on the couple.

