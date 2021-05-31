Thong Jeans–The Latest Controversial Denim Trend

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you thought low-rise jeans and whale tails were cringe, just wait until you see the latest denim trend—thong jeans. We promise, you’re either going to love them or really hate them. There’s no in between.

How did this trend happen? It appears that the fashion world is fighting back with sexy, skin-baring styles after more than a year of everyone wearing sweatpants.

Bella Hadid And Irina Shayk Wear Mugler Thong Jeans

As part of Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, designer Casey Cadwallader created jeans with strategically placed Lycra panels to create the illusion of a denim thong. Supermodel Bella Hadid walked the runway wearing these jeans in a light blue wash, while Irina Shayk rocked a white pair.

It’s pretty bold, but that’s exactly what the designed wanted.

“It’s important to do the jaw-dropping scandalous stuff; that’s what this house is built on. But it’s also about trying to address an interesting day-to-day wardrobe too,” Cadwallader told Vogue. “A lot of young people want to buy Mugler now. I’m trying to do the right thing for the right price.”

Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk model thong jeans for Mugler https://t.co/1H7L4Zidr6 pic.twitter.com/WOv6SWS3yW — Page Six (@PageSix) March 31, 2021

On the Mugler website, these thong jeans are known as “Spiral Jeans.” They’re made out of bi-material denim and recycled jersey and will cost you more than $500 a pair. However, Cadwallader says that his latest collection isn’t just for his celebrity clients like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus.

A Design For All Body Types?

According to Cadwallader, a lot of fabric technology went into making these jeans, and the idea of shapewear is built into the garments themselves.

“[All bodies] need to be designed for, not just skinny bodies,” said Cadwallader.

The designer also pointed out that even skinny bodies can have bigger busts and curves. Cadwallader promises his clothes will help make you feel confident versus bad about your features.

“I’m celebrating different body shapes,” Cadwallader declared.

After more than a year at home, the designer thinks that everyone is “just dying to get out.” So, he wants to give people clothes that make them dream of that possibility and prepare them for when they can “actually do something.”

If you’re feeling bold and want to try out the trend at a cheaper price, check out Missguided’s cut out jeans in both black and white, their blue double waist band jeans or their chained straight leg jeans.

