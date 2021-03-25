Thomas Sadoski: Everything We Know About Amanda Seyfried’s Husband

Amanda Seyfried is experiencing a turning point in her career. She starred in cult classics throughout the 2000s, like Mean Girls and Jennifer’s Body, but now, she’s under consideration for the acting world’s highest honor: an Oscar. Seyfried was just nominated for her first-ever Academy Award thanks to her supporting performance in Netflix’s Mank, where she stars alongside Gary Oldman and Lily Collins.

Because of her recent Oscar buzz, many fans are beginning to wonder about the details of her personal life, like who is Amanda Seyfried’s husband? Although Seyfried normally keeps her personal life under wraps, her husband is also an actor who has appeared in plays, movies, and television shows. His name is Thomas Sadoski, and here’s everything we know about him.

Amanda Seyfried’s Husband Is Thomas Sadoski

Born in 1976, Thomas Sadoski is an American actor who was raised in Texas by two working-class parents. He knew he wanted to pursue an acting career while he was in high school. Before he dove into acting, Sadoski tried his hand at college for a short time. That didn’t pan out. In an interview with WWD, he said, “Things didn’t really work out for me, and it didn’t really work out for them, so we had a mutual parting of ways.” He decided to move to New York, where he studied at Circle in the Square Theatre School.

As actors, Sadoski and Seyfried first crossed paths in 2015. They starred together in an off-Broadway production called The Way We Get By. They later played on-screen love interests in a film called The Last Word in 2017. Shortly after, they confirmed their real-life relationship.

The pair dated for a year before tying the knot in March 2017.

Seyfried was nine months pregnant at the time of their wedding. So, soon after their nuptials, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nina. In 2020, the couple surprised fans when they announced the birth of their second child, a son named Thomas. The couple also has an adorable dog named Finn who has his own Instagram account.

They Met While They Were Both In ‘Bad Relationships’

In an interview with PorterEdit, Seyfried opened up about what it was like to meet her husband. “We were both in bad relationships,” she told the magazine. At the time, Sadoski was married to his ex-wife, Kimberly Hope. Their relationship lasted for eight years.

Before Sadoski, Seyfried dated her Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper. The relationship with Cooper lasted for three years, and they called it quits in 2010. When she met Sadoski, she was nearing the end of a two-year relationship with the actor Justin Long.

While working together on the off-Broadway play, Seyfried and Sadoski leaned on each other, but they remained professional. Seyfried experienced panic attacks while working on the play, and her now-husband helped her through it. Their relationship evolved once they were both single, which paved the way for a “freeing and clean” experience as Seyfried described. She went on to say, “[he] never flirted, never disrespected his wife. That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him.”

Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Live A Quaint Life On A Farm

About seven years ago, Seyfried came across a farm for sale in upstate New York. The Les Miserables actress fell in love with it, and now, her entire family lives on the farm full time, including her mom, who also serves as a live-in nanny.

Although they sometimes miss the hustle and bustle of the big city, farm life is proving to be peaceful and rewarding. They have tons of cute animals, like goats, chickens, turtles, and even a donkey named Gus. Taking care of farm animals is no easy task, but according to Seyfried, the shared responsibility has helped strengthen their marriage.

During an episode of the web series, Molner’s Table, Seyfried spoke about her peaceful life on the farm. “I get up, I feed the animals,” she explained. “I recently really trained Tommy, my husband, to be able to feed [them.] He knows everything now. He can do everything.”

Thomas Sadoski Was Nominated For A Tony Award

He isn’t just known for being Amanda Seyfried’s husband. Sadoski is an accomplished actor on stage and screen. Just like his wife, he has received high-level recognition for his work.

Sadoski starred alongside Keanu Reeves in the movie John Wick and its sequel. He also appeared as a series regular in popular television shows like The Newsroom and The Slap.

Some of Sadoski’s most notable work is in the theater. His on-stage debut was in an off-Broadway production of This Is Our Youth, where he was the understudy for Mark Ruffalo. Sadoski originated the role of Greg in Neil LaBute’s play, reasons to be pretty. That performance earned him a Tony Award nomination in 2009 for Best Performance for a Leading Actor in a Play.