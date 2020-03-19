Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins Had The Sweetest Childhood Romance

By Elyse Johnson |

There are some love stories that will always inspire us, but Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ romance just makes our hearts melt. Thomas is, of course, a country singer and writer best known for his collaborations with other artists. But Rhett’s most important accomplishment is being a doting husband and devoted father. The singer has had love for his wife for a surprisingly long time. Here’s how their love story began!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Sweet Romance

The couple’s history actually started when there were children. The two went to the same school together in Georgia as first-graders. In the years that followed, the two became very close friends and attended church camp together. By the time they reached high school, Rhett and Akins — then simply known as Thomas Rhett Akins and Lauren Gregory — dated briefly, but it didn’t feel like it was the right thing for them.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins did also engage in other relationships, but he never stopped having feelings for his childhood sweetheart. And so, the country star confessed his feelings to Akins’ dad, who did more than just listen. “Her dad called me and said, ‘If you don’t come over here tonight and tell Lauren how you feel about her, then I’m going to tell her how you feel about her,'” Thomas recalled to CBS This Morning. He added, “I was like, ‘Well, that would be so weird”.

Six months after this, Rhett proposed to Atkins, and the two tied the knot in October 2012.

It’s hard to beat young country love

Even though Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins were destined to be together, they both faced some criticism about their marriage. When they decided to wed, the two were both only 22 years old. “Everybody told him no, this is not what he should do,” Thomas’s father, country singer Rhett Akins, said to Country Weekly. He explained, “[But] when I saw them stare at each other the entire 20 minutes they were saying their vows, it’s like these two people are meant to be together. They are beyond in love.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins began their lives together right after their wedding. The two hit the road for 285 days on Thomas’ tour bus. In 2015, the singer dedicated the song “Die a Happy Man” to his wife, which won multiple awards.

Later on that year, Rhett and Akins began the process of adopting their first daughter, Willa Gray Akins, from Uganda. The couple were having trouble conceiving on their own, but in May 2017, after officially adopting Willa, they announced that they were pregnant as well! In August 2017, their second daughter, Ada James Atkins, was born. Earlier this year, the two had another daughter, Lennon Love Atkins.

If this relationship has taught us anything, is that anything is possible when it comes to love! We hope these two continue to inspire young lovers across the country with their beautiful family and love story.