Thomas Markle Calls Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Behavior ‘Bad’, Petitioning To See Grandchildren

Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle were once on great terms, but those days are tragically long gone. Thomas has recently posted a disturbing video pleading to see his grandchildren and threatening to pursue legal action. Gossip Cop has the story.

Royal Court

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, plans to petition the California courts so he’ll be allowed to visit his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana. In an interview with Fox News, Thomas stumbles over his words and has one eye closed. After criticizing Prince Harry, he says he doesn’t want the royal family to turn his grandchildren into political currency.

“Archie and Lili are small children,” Thomas says. “They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game.” Thomas says this while openly talking about going to court, which effectively turns the children into pawns in his own political game. But we digress.

Can He See Them?

Probably not. California does maintain visitation rights for Grandparents. Visitation can only happen if it’s in the best interest of the child and if there’s already an “engendered bond.” Since Thomas has no relationship with the children, and since Prince Harry and Meghan are still married, it really doesn’t look like he has much of a case. Obviously, it’ll be up to the California legal system to decide, but it looks like a longshot from the outside.

Strained These Days

Meghan once spent loads of quality time with her father on the set of Married, With Children. In recent years, however, the relationship’s turned sour. He did not attend her wedding and tried to stage photos with her for profit. Thomas then infamously gave her private letters over to the Mail on Sunday. That transgression led to a lawsuit and loads of turmoil.

No Made Peace

Their falling out has led to some bogus tabloid stories as well. Back in 2018, Woman’s Day claimed that Oprah Winfrey was making peace between the Markle’s. That’s a rare tabloid story about Markle that you wish was true. No peace has been made, although Winfrey and Markle at least remain close.

Gossip Cop can only really speculate at this point, but we’d guess that Meghan wouldn’t want her kids to keep the company of a man whose actions caused so much heartache. This interview with Fox News is just Thomas’ most recent attempt to stay in the headlines by going after his blood. Meghan’s said she hopes that he gets help, and we do too.

