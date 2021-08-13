Prince William Screaming At A Crying Kate, The Queen Making A Major Blow To Harry And Meghan, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

Hello and welcome back dear reader. It is yet again that time of the week where we take a look at the top royal gossip of the week. And this week was as every bit spicy as one could hope for.

Notably, there were more reports swirling around baby Lilibet’s christening. In the past few weeks, we have explored rumors ranging from dueling christenings between Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie to the queen refusing to let Prince Harry take home the royal christening gown. This week, the tale takes yet another twist.

A bit unusual was a report pertaining to Prince William and Kate Middleton that hinted at trouble in paradise.

So as always, set back, relax, and let us dive into all the spilt tea this week.

Queen Elizabeth Forbids Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Having UK Christening?

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

While previous stories have detailed Meghan Markle planning a lavish, royal-free christening in the states, this week a story in Life & Style flipped the narrative. The report alleged that Prince Harry has his heart set on christening daughter Lilibet Diana at Windsor Castle just like her big brother Archie, much to the dismay of Queen Elizabeth.

As an inside source alleged, the queen is under immense pressure to deny this request as there are many upset at Markle and Prince Harry’s insistence to get the royal treatment without the titles or work that comes along with the job.

There is no denying tensions have been high between the royal family and the couple, so we knew we had our work cut out. Check out our full report on the story.

Prince William Caught Snapping At Kate Middleton Amid Tense Vacation?

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When we see a cover alleging Prince William snapping and Kate Middleton shedding tears while on vacation, you bet our attention was at full alert.

A story in New Idea this week promised this drama, detailing a stressed Prince William directing his anger over his brother’s betrayal and father’s shady moves at his lovely wife who is helpless to calm him down.

Misdirected anger is something every couple has to deal with, but the more we dove into this report, the more we realized something else wasn’t quite right. Check out all the details on this tale.

Meghan Markle Having A Meltdown After Getting Snubbed From Barack Obama’s Birthday Party?

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

After leaving the royal family and moving to California, it would reason that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have found quite the home among the Hollywood elite.

The party of the year happened this past week with Barack Obama turning 60 and holding one serious birthday bash to celebrate. Interestingly enough, Meghan Markle shares a birthday with the former president, hitting a milestone herself by turning 40.

While this all sounds good and dandy, a report in New Idea alleged Markle was completely humiliated when she didn’t receive an invite from the Obama’s, causing her own birthday to a complete bust.

Seems childish, but nonetheless, we investigate. Be sure to check out our findings.

Your Top Source For Royal Gossip

Can’t get enough royal news and drama? We feel ya. We tackle all the salacious royal gossip throughout the week, so be sure to check our investigations over at GossipCop.com.