Troubling Photo Sparks Concern For Kristen Bell, Bob Barker ‘Fading Away’, And This Week’s Celeb Health Reports

With almost back-to-back announcements of losing Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill to the rising Covid cases across the country, health and the fragility of life has been top of mind for many this week. That includes in Hollywood, where there have been a number of stories and reports in the last week concerning the well-being of some beloved stars.

Yet as is the way of celebrity gossip, sometimes it can be difficult to wade through the news to separate fact from fiction. That’s where Gossip Cop comes in. Check out our top health-related investigations from the past week to see who is actually doing just fine, and who is not.

Kristen Bell Sparks Health Concerns After Troubling Road Trip Photo With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard aren’t strangers to reports concerned for their health, but it is usually directed at Shepard for his last relapse or Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently voicing concern over his appearance. Yet the tables were turned this week when Bell posted seemingly innocent vacation photos to her Instagram.

In a post captioned “Road trip photo dump,” Bell included a number of snaps of her rocking floppy hats, stylish boots, and flowy summer dresses. Yet there was one photo in the bunch that really caught fan’s attention, resulting in an outpour of concern for The Good Place actress. Check out the full story here.

Prince William ‘Worried Sick’ About 97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton’s ‘Health Crisis’?

We know, there is a lot to unpack here, but that’s just part of the job.

According to a story in the Globe this week, Kate Middleton is actually in the midst of battling severe morning sickness that is causing her to drop pounds, fast. Morning sickness? Yup, according to an insider, the Duchess is secretly 12-weeks pregnant, and Prince William is quite concerned after his wife lost a whopping 15 lbs in just one week.

Given the number of alarming allegations in this story, we needed to write up a full report of our own. Check out our findings here.

Report: Bob Barker Frail And ‘Fading Away’

Can it be? The beloved former Price Is Right host is 97-years-old, so any bit of news about his health definitely puts us on high alert. According to a report published this week, an insider revealed that Bob Baker is living out his last few days relying on his caregiver to do just about everything for him.

We do know Baker has had a caretaker for years now, and that he has suffered strokes in the past, so we needed to do a serious deep dive as this story sounded eerily possible. Check out our findings here.

