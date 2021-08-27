Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Lilibet Diana, Meghan Markle Fuming Over Barack Obama Snub, And More Of This Week’s Royal Gossip

It’s our favorite day of the week when we look back at all the royal scandals and rumors we’ve seen. We’ve weeded through and picked out the most outrageous and outlandish tabloid stories.

Naturally, two of the most controversial members of the British royal family popped up several times over the last week.

Meghan Markle in particular was the subject of two interesting rumors, one of which featured her newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, while the other focused on her reported hurt feelings over being snubbed by former president Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is reportedly feeling the heat after being hit with a new lawsuit brought against him by a woman who claims she was forced into having relations with the disgraced prince by Jeffrey Epstein.

We’ve got access to the juiciest, most scandalous royal stories, so let’s not waste any more time and dive right in.

Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter?

Ever since her entrance into the world, and frankly even before she made her world debut, there has been rampant speculation about when and how Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child and only daughter, will meet her great-grandmother. After all, young Lilibet is named after Queen Elizabeth, so it’s only natural that there is interest in the reigning monarch meeting her little namesake.

New Idea recently ran a cover story claiming that the meeting would finally take place at Queen Elizabeth’s favorite residence, Balmoral in Scotland. Everyone in the family was invited, including Harry and even Markle, but the Duchess of Sussex, ever the rumored drama queen, had some issues with the plan that threatened to derail the “family reunion.”

Meghan Markle Fuming After Not Getting Invited To Barack Obama’s Birthday?

Another Meghan Markle-centric story we encountered this week centered on Markle’s apparent feud with her birthday twin and former president of the United States Barack Obama. Though both Markle and Obama were born on the same day, August 4, the former Suits actress didn’t manage to land a spot on Obama’s coveted guest list for his birthday soiree in Martha’s Vineyard.

An alleged source told the National Enquirer Markle was sorely disappointed as she “idolizes Michelle [Obama] and has made a point to ride her coattails at every opportunity.” Making matters even more infuriating for the duchess was the fact that John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were invited. This, of course, supposedly led to Markle’s biggest tantrum yet.

Prince Andrew Begging Royal Family For Cash To Settle New Lawsuit Against Him?

Last, but certainly not least, comes more news about embattled royal Prince Andrew. Queen Elizabeth’s third child has been embroiled in scandal ever since his prior connection with Jeffrey Epstein became public, as well as the allegations from a young woman who claimed she was forced into relations with him.

According to a report out of the Globe, Prince Andrew, now facing a lawsuit from that same young woman, has resorted to begging his family for the cash to defend himself against the suit. Unfortunately for him, the royal family, including his own mother, aren’t exactly eager to hand over the dough, with one royal insider claiming they’ve completely “turned their backs on him.”

