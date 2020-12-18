Marie Osmond’s ‘The Talk’ Revenge, Paul McCartney’s Health Crisis, And This Week In Celebrity Gossip

Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career

Paul McCartney admitted that he's having a harder and hard time remembering the lyrics to his own songs and now requires a teleprompter to get through his shows. One outlet reports that it's actually been an ongoing struggle that threatens what remains of the musician's career, as he apparently struggles with melodies as much as he does with the lyrics. Here's what's going on with the legendary Beatle.