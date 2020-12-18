Truth About Alex Rodiriguez Feuding With Jennifer Lopez’s Mother And Co-Stars Celebrities Truth About Alex Rodiriguez Feuding With Jennifer Lopez’s Mother And Co-Stars
Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 Baby, Chris Hemsworth’s 4th Child, And The Daily Gossip Roundup News Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 Baby, Chris Hemsworth’s 4th Child, And The Daily Gossip Roundup
Reba McEntire Driving New Boyfriend Rex Linn Crazy? News Reba McEntire Driving New Boyfriend Rex Linn Crazy?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates Daughter’s 5th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post News Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates Daughter’s 5th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Post
News

Marie Osmond’s ‘The Talk’ Revenge, Paul McCartney’s Health Crisis, And This Week In Celebrity Gossip

Paul McCartney smiling in a white shirt and black jacket
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career

Paul McCartney admitted that he's having a harder and hard time remembering the lyrics to his own songs and now requires a teleprompter to get through his shows. One outlet reports that it's actually been an ongoing struggle that threatens what remains of the musician's career, as he apparently struggles with melodies as much as he does with the lyrics. Here's what's going on with the legendary Beatle.

screenshot of Marie Osmond on The Talk
(CBS)

Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit

Marie Osmond's departure from The Talk took plenty of people by surprise, and despite her public statements about it being her decision, it supposedly came at the hands of Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne. Osmond is reportedly already taking steps to ensure she gets her personal and professional revenge on her former co-stars. We took a close look at the story.

side by side photos of Rex Linn and Reba McEntire
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Reba McEntire Driving New Boyfriend Rex Linn Crazy?

The two stars' relationship was doing incredible for quite some time, but it seems like there's been some renewed problems for the couple. At the center of it all, an insider argues, is Linn's former fiancee. When paired with McEntire's controlling behavior, it doesn't paint a pretty picture for the two. Here's what we know.

Prince William smiling in a suit
(COMEO/Shutterstock.com)

Prince William's Train Tour Proof The Queen Will Name Him Next King?

Royal insiders say they caught a secret sign from Queen Elizabeth that gave away her plans for the monarchy. According to one magazine, a recent press tour saw her keeping Prince Charles back in favor of her son, who's "done everything right" since marrying Kate Middleton. Here's what going on with the royals.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband

Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?

The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Report: Cindy Crawford Feud With Andie MacDowell 'Erupts'