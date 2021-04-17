This Supplement With Over 32,000 5-Star Reviews Is A Game Changer For Hair Loss

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Thinning, weakened hair is an unfortunate part of life. Things like aging, stress, pregnancy, and even potentially COVID can all lead to unwanted shedding. Luckily, there are a number of products on the market designed to strengthen thinning locks and even promote new growth. The problem lies in finding ones that live up to their claims.

If you’ve ever been on the hunt for such a miracle product, you’ve surely stumbled across Biotin. This B vitamin is involved in many metabolic processes in the body, and its commonly praised for its powers to help promote hair growth as well as offering skin and nail support. But not every bottle of Biotin on the shelf is the same. Difference in quality control and other ingredients its combined with can make a big difference in its overall effectiveness.

I personally have been on the hunt for a quality Biotin for years. Being blessed with both thin and fine hair left me very susceptible to breakage, and I needed help keeping my strands strong enough to grow past my shoulders. I had also been dealing with peeling nails thanks to years of constant polish wear, so finding a product that addressed both seemed like a no brainer.

Then one day I found it. I’m an avid reviewer reader, probably borderline obsessive (I can’t even buy a microwave cover without scouring dozen of reviews), so I’m all about thoroughly vetting product by people who have actually used it. Being one of the most highly rated Biotin supplements on Amazon, with over 32,000 5-star reviews, I felt like this might be the one. And it was!

Sports Research 5000mcg Biotin with Coconut Oil Non-GMO and vegan certified formula is made with cold-pressed Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil to help support healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Sports Research 5000mcg Biotin with Coconut Oil just felt high quality–the packaging, the easy to take softgels, the verified plant-based ingredients. I had tried Biotins in the past, but this one actually delivered results. Within a few month my nails stopped peeling completely. For years I always had to keep my nails short, but I could finally grow them long and strong, I was amazed. I even noticed baby hairs starting to sprout around my crown. All of those glowing reviews were legit.

It is important to note, the manufacture has stated this product is not good for individuals prone to acne, so if you that is an issue for you, Sports Research also offers a 2500mcg option that might may help avoid that.

The quality of your supplement is important, so if you’ve given Biotin a shot in the past with limited success, you might want to give it one more go. All the glowing reviews and photos are testament to that.

