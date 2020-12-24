This Person Grew Up To One Of The Most Well-Known Names In The Biz - Can You Guess Who It Is?

Let's take a trip back in time to the '80s, when hair was as big as could be, high-waisted jeans dominated, and bold, neon colors were all the rage. For kids of the decade, the era was marked by Cabbage Patch Kids, Etch-A-Sketches, and personal radios. On those radios blasted Michael Jackson, U2, and Run-D.M.C. And this well-known Hollywood personality knows all about what it was like being an "eighties kid."
From the light wash jeans with red cuffs to graphic tee with a bright red collar to the tall white socks, this outfit was a staple of any '80s boy. With a beaming smile, the cutie in question presents a portable radio with a cassette player, a vital tool for making mix-tapes back in the day. From his reaction, we would guess this was a coveted birthday gift.
Uploaded in celebration of National Radio Day, this throwback photo was highlighting the poster's love for the radio business, as he wrote:
Happy #NationalRadioDay! A day we get to honor one of my favorite things in the world and something I’m lucky enough to call “work.”
Child of the '80s, career in radio, blond locks - feel like you've got your final answer? Let's take one last look at the full photo:
Alright, final guesses in. On to the reveal!
It's none other than Ryan Seacrest! The well-known personality got his start in the radio business at the ripe age of 16 with an internship at 94.1 WSTR in his hometown of Atlanta, where he worked the weekend overnight shift while still attending high school! At 19, Seacrest traveled to LA and started his career in the Golden State hosting a number of shows. In 2002, he got his lucky break landing the gig of hosting American Idol.
Getting back to his original love of radio, Seacrest secured a job hosting American Top 40 in 2004, as well as starting his show On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Along with this, his current busy portfolio includes producing, such as his now wrapped up series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as hosting alongside Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
So, were you right? Regardless if you guessed correctly or not, please enjoy this video of a young Ryan Seacrest rocking out to Bon Jovi. You're welcome.