Wendy Williams (right) interviews Joseline Hernandez (left) on The Wendy Williams Show News Wendy Williams Visibly Loses It With Rude Behavior From Guest On ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ Watch Here

An interview between Wendy Williams and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez got testy on today’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. The talk show host started off the interview friendly enough, but after being prodded by Hernandez, Williams grew visibly fed up with the younger woman’s demands for respect.  An uncomfortable battle of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Promotional photos showcasing the new Farm Rio and Smiley fashion collab. News This New Smiley Collab Fashion Line Is For Those Who Dare To Live Bold

Add some color and fun to your wardrobe with these comfortable, statement-making pieces.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Celebrities Zooey Deschanel And ‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott Secretly Married In Las Vegas?

Are Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott married? One tabloid boldly claimed the two would get married on Valentine’s Day. Gossip Cop is looking back on this story as a reminder of how preposterous some coverage of the Property Brothers star can be. Elaborate Vegas Wedding According to OK!, Scott and Deschanel got married on Valentine’s […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Johnny McDaid on the left, Courteney Cox on the right, both wearing black Celebrities Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid Relationship On The Rocks After Year Of Covid?

Are Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid on the brink of separating? That’s what plenty of tabloids are claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Courtney Cox Getting Cozy With Ex David Arquette? According to a report from New Idea, Courtney Cox and David Arquette’s impending reunion on the set […]

 by Ariel Gordon
G
Gossip Cop Staff
5:05 pm, April 28, 2021
Promotional photos showcasing the new Farm Rio and Smiley fashion collab.
(FARM <3 Smiley)

After the last year, we all could use a little something to smile about. Cue the iconic yellow smiley face, an enduring symbol that has had lasting cultural significance over the last 70 years. And its latest iteration is definitely putting a smile on our faces.

In a new fun partnership with celeb loved fashion brand FARM Rio, the FARM <3 Smiley collab features bold graphics and bright colors that just screams joy. Seriously, is it possible to frown when your dressed in head to toe smiley faces?

From jumpsuits to skirts to t-shirts, the new spring collection has a number of quality and comfortable pieces to choose from. From your home to city streets to coastal getaways, make any day feel like a vacation with these unique pieces.

Side by side promotional images of outfits from the Farm Rio Smiley collab fashion line.
(FARM <3 Smiley)

The print alone isn’t the only reason to smile. FARM Rio was created to embrace the feminine spirit and vibrant color of Brazil and is focused on eco-friendly business practices. The brand is partnered with One Tree Planted, so one purchase from FARM Rio = one tree donated to be planted in the Amazon rainforest.

Check out some of our favorite picks from the collection.

Model wearing a Farm Rio Smiley collab romper.
(FARM >3 Smiley)

Legs for day! This longed sleeved romper just begs for a tropical drink in your hand. Get all the comfort of flowy shorts with a dress-like look and casual collared/button front top. The mixed scarf prints combines multiple iterations of the classic smiley face with lots of bold colors. ($185, farmrio.com)

Model wearing a Farm Rio Smiley collab t-shirt.
(FARM <3 Smiley)

For a more toned down look, this patchwork tee is the way to go. Either paired with one of the collections bottoms or your own, this wardrobe staple is sure to put a smile on the face of everyone you encounter, even if it’s hidden behind their mask. ($60, farmrio.com)

Model wearing a Farm Rio Smiley collab dress.
(FARM <3 Smiley)

With some serious Flower Power vibes, this long-sleeved mini dress is the perfect mix of casual comfort and stylish statement maker. We love the all-over rainbow smiley print, and the added details of the beaded, tassel neck ties and waistband. ($175, farmrio.com)

Check out the entire collection as well as the other fun fashions at farmrio.com.

