This New Smiley Collab Fashion Line Is For Those Who Dare To Live Bold

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After the last year, we all could use a little something to smile about. Cue the iconic yellow smiley face, an enduring symbol that has had lasting cultural significance over the last 70 years. And its latest iteration is definitely putting a smile on our faces.

In a new fun partnership with celeb loved fashion brand FARM Rio, the FARM <3 Smiley collab features bold graphics and bright colors that just screams joy. Seriously, is it possible to frown when your dressed in head to toe smiley faces?

From jumpsuits to skirts to t-shirts, the new spring collection has a number of quality and comfortable pieces to choose from. From your home to city streets to coastal getaways, make any day feel like a vacation with these unique pieces.

(FARM <3 Smiley)

The print alone isn’t the only reason to smile. FARM Rio was created to embrace the feminine spirit and vibrant color of Brazil and is focused on eco-friendly business practices. The brand is partnered with One Tree Planted, so one purchase from FARM Rio = one tree donated to be planted in the Amazon rainforest.

Check out some of our favorite picks from the collection.

(FARM >3 Smiley)

Legs for day! This longed sleeved romper just begs for a tropical drink in your hand. Get all the comfort of flowy shorts with a dress-like look and casual collared/button front top. The mixed scarf prints combines multiple iterations of the classic smiley face with lots of bold colors. ($185, farmrio.com)

(FARM <3 Smiley)

For a more toned down look, this patchwork tee is the way to go. Either paired with one of the collections bottoms or your own, this wardrobe staple is sure to put a smile on the face of everyone you encounter, even if it’s hidden behind their mask. ($60, farmrio.com)

(FARM <3 Smiley)

With some serious Flower Power vibes, this long-sleeved mini dress is the perfect mix of casual comfort and stylish statement maker. We love the all-over rainbow smiley print, and the added details of the beaded, tassel neck ties and waistband. ($175, farmrio.com)

Check out the entire collection as well as the other fun fashions at farmrio.com.