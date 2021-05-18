Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Carrie Underwood smiling in a black dress Celebrities Carrie Underwood Concerning Husband With Extreme Workout Regimen?

Is Carrie Underwood working out too much? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop is checking in on the country star. Carrie Underwood Becoming A ‘Gym Junkie’? According to a recent edition of OK!, Carrie Underwood has been taking her workout regimen a bit too far. The tabloid reports that Underwood has become […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Stock photo of a young couple enjoying at canned beverage at sunset. Lifestyle This New Hard Seltzer Has A Very Surprising, Unique Ingredient

Mamitas is the low calorie, low carb, gluten-free beverage you'll want to be sipping all summer long.

by Laura Hohenstein
Justin Bieber in a white jacket holding his hands out to the side. Celebrities Hillsong Church: Everything You Need To Know About Justin Bieber’s Former Church

Even if you’re not a remotely religious person, you’ve probably heard of Hillsong Church. It’s been in the news a lot lately thanks to its popularity with A-list celebs such as Justin Bieber. It’s also become embroiled in scandal due to the behavior of Carl Lentz, one of the church’s most well-known pastors. To get […]

 by Jane Andrews
TI and his wife Tiny Harris pose for photos on the red carpet News Why T.I. And Tiny Harris Are Being Investigated For Alleged Sexual Assaults Now

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were accused months ago of sexually assaulting and drugging women, and now the pair are being investigated for these alleged actions by the Los Angeles Police Department. When they first faced these disturbing allegations, the couple aggressively denied any involvement. After one woman has stepped forward as […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Lifestyle

This New Hard Seltzer Has A Very Surprising, Unique Ingredient

L
Laura Hohenstein
2:15 pm, May 18, 2021
Stock photo of a young couple enjoying at canned beverage at sunset.
(djile/Shutterstock.com)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It seems like every day there is a new brand or flavor of hard seltzer making its retail debut. While options are always good, there is no denying figuring out which one to try next can be a bit daunting. What does this new hard seltzer bring to the table that the others don’t?

Well, when it comes to one of the newest players on the block, the answer is tequila. You may already love this tasty spirit for the fact that it contains zero sugar and carbs, and is lower in calories than other types of alcohol. Paired with sparkling water, natural agave, and natural flavors, this margarita staple translates into one damn good hard seltzer!

With only 95 calories and less than 2 grams of sugar per can, Mamitas Tequila & Soda is the light, refreshing beverage that won’t wreck your diet like that marg might. The 5% ABV makes it the perfect beverage for beach days, picnics, BBQs, and relaxing at the pool. And for those with sensitivities, Mamitas is 100% gluten-free.

Product photo of Mamitas Tequila & Soda.
(Mamitas)

When it comes to taste, Mamitas Tequila & Soda aimed to stay true to the flavors of iconic tequila cocktails. You can choose from lime, mango, pineapple, and paloma, available in individual or variety 4-packs, 8-packs, or even individual cans at select retailers.

To find Mamitas Tequila & Soda near you, check out the companies handy tool to point you in the right direction. Simply enter your zip code and flavor preference and Mamitas will list all available nearby stores for purchase. Even better, it will link (if available in your area) to Drizly or GoPuff for quick and easy delivery straight to your door.

Track down your new fav summer beverage at drinkmamitas.com. Live life #MuchoDelicious.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.