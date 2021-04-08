This Is Who ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want To Permanently Host The Show

As Jeopardy! continues to cycle through guest hosts after the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek, but there’s one contender for permanent host whose following has only gained steam in the last few months. This beloved celebrity mainstay has won hearts throughout his career, and now fans hope this iconic actor, who wasn’t given a turn as temporary host, gets a shot to lead the show for good.

Fans Demand LeVar Burton Host ‘Jeopardy!’

A petition on Change.org is advocating for a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, and surprisingly it’s not any of the guest hosts who have appeared on the show. Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton is being touted as the perfect host to take over the show.

The creator of the petition calling for Burton to be installed as host insisted that Burton was the perfect choice to lead the show because he “inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds” thanks to his roles in pop-culture mainstays like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Roots. The petition, which was posted almost six months ago, is nearly to its goal of 300,000 signatures. Over 200,000 have already signed on, some no doubt spurred to action after Burton himself shared a link to the petition.

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening… https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

At the end of the short description for the petition, the creator made a heartfelt case for Burton, writing, “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!” Fans, and Burton, have made their voices heard, now it’s up to the show’s executives to decide if viewers will get what they’re clearly clamoring for.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds



Prince ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘Reunite’ And Say They’re ‘A Family Again’?



Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?