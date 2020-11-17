This Is The Secret To Rob Lowe Maintaining A Six Pack After 50

Rob Lowe has remained one of the hottest men in Hollywood for years and at age 56, he proves that it’s possible to continue aging like fine wine into your 50s and beyond. He recently divulged his secrets to keeping fit, even during a pandemic, and how he’s retained his enviable six-pack abs. Exercise is key, the actor admits, but he insists that “75 percent” of what keeps him looking great has nothing to do with working out.
Rob Lowe sat down with Men's Health to dish his secrets to staying fit, and although exercise is an important component, it’s not the only thing Lowe depends on to keep in shape. The Parks And Recreation actor told the outlet that he typically spends less than an hour, usually between 35 to 55 minutes, working out every day. In that relatively short amount of time, however, Lowe gets a lot done.
Today I will go into the gym for a 40-minute session and do some warmups with planking and hinges. Then I'll get into some kettle bell swings, deadlifts, squats with raises, pushups, pulldowns, rows, and some lunges. I may do some leaps out in the yard and finish up with a little bit of abs.
“I don't break my days up into body parts—I do the whole body,” Lowe continued. Despite his fairly strenuous workout, Lowe credits his diet with keeping him trim all these years. “I swear 75 percent of everything, if not more, is diet,” Lowe insisted, adding, “And that only gets to be more true the older I get.”
I could train like The Rock and still not get where I want to be if I'm not eating properly.
Lowe has subscribed to the Atkins Diet, a high-protein, low-carb, moderate sugar diet since he was in his mid-30s. He’s dabbled with other diets in the years since he started Atkins, but he’s always come back. “People talk about keto, and I've done it—it's that great. But I feel like eating Atkins is a more manageable form of keto,” he explained. “If I'm eating right, I'm not just wasting my time in the gym.” Lowe has been a spokesperson for Atkins for years and often uses his social media accounts to extol the diet's virtues and connect with other Atkins dieters.
Wouldn’t we all love to spend more time out of the gym? No wonder Rob Lowe has still kept a youthful appearance about him, which might be why he could be mistaken for his look-alike son, who’s only 25-years-old.