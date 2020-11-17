This Is The Secret To Rob Lowe Maintaining A Six Pack After 50

Minimal Carbs Is Crucial

Lowe has subscribed to the Atkins Diet, a high-protein, low-carb, moderate sugar diet since he was in his mid-30s. He’s dabbled with other diets in the years since he started Atkins, but he’s always come back. “People talk about keto, and I've done it—it's that great. But I feel like eating Atkins is a more manageable form of keto,” he explained. “If I'm eating right, I'm not just wasting my time in the gym.” Lowe has been a spokesperson for Atkins for years and often uses his social media accounts to extol the diet's virtues and connect with other Atkins dieters.