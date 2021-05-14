Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

News Mark Harmon Quitting ‘NCIS,’ Taylor Swift Expecting, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

We’re just two weeks into May, and there’s already been plenty of shocking divorces and surprising reunions. We’ve also investigated a number of rumors about several stars. Here’s what you might have missed from us this week. Taylor Swift Expecting, Rushing To Get Married? Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for a little […]

 by Griffin Matis
Product photo of Mamitas Tequila & Soda. Lifestyle This Hard Seltzer Is Setting Itself Apart Thanks To The Tasty Addition Of Tequila

Mamitas Tequila & Soda is the low calorie, low carb, gluten-free beverage you'll want to be sipping all summer long.

by Laura Hohenstein
Katie Holmes looks to the side as she smiles slightly News Katie Holmes, Chef Emilio Vitolo Jr Break Up After 8 Months Together

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of about eight months Emilio Vitolo Jr have officially called it quits on their romance, a spokeswoman for the actress has confirmed. The two turned heads over the past few months after being photographed out and about New York City, often putting on public displays of affection. As the months […]

 by Brianna Morton
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn smiling together Celebrities Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the end of their rope? One report says the two are bickering nonstop and on the verge of a booze-filled breakup. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Love Boat Sinking In Sea Of Booze’ According to the Globe, Hawn and Russell are facing down the demon known as booze. Friends of […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lifestyle

This Hard Seltzer Is Setting Itself Apart Thanks To The Tasty Addition Of Tequila

L
Laura Hohenstein
11:15 am, May 14, 2021
Product photo of Mamitas Tequila & Soda.
(Mamitas)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It seems like everyday there is a new brand or flavor of hard seltzer making its grand debut. While options are always good, there is no denying figuring out which one to try next can be a bit daunting. What does this new hard seltzer bring to the table that the other don’t?

Well, when it comes to one of the newest players on the block, the answer is tequila. You may already love this tasty spirit for the fact that it contains zero sugar and carbs, and is lower in calories than other types of alcohol. Paired with sparkling water, natural agave, and natural flavors, this margarita staple translates into one damn good hard seltzer!

With only 95 calories and less than 2 grams of sugar per can, Mamitas Tequila & Soda is the light, refreshing beverage that won’t wreck your diet like that marg might. The 5% ABV makes it the perfect beverage for beach days, picnics, BBQs, and relaxing at the pool. And for those with sensitivities, Mamitas is 100% gluten-free.

Product photo of Mamitas Tequila & Soda.
(Mamitas)

When it comes to taste, Mamitas Tequila & Soda aimed to stay true to the flavors of iconic tequila cocktails. You can choose from lime, mango, pineapple, and paloma, available in individual or variety 4-packs, 8-packs, or even individual cans at select retailers.

To find Mamitas Tequila & Soda near you, check out the companies handy tool to point you in the right direction. Simply enter your zip code and flavor preference and Mamitas will list all available nearby stores for purchase. Even better, it will link (if available in your area) to Drizly or GoPuff for quick and easy delivery straight to your door.

Track down your new fav summer beverage at drinkmamitas.com. Live life #MuchoDelicious.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.