This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Whether due to aging, childbirth, or stress, hair thinning out and becoming more susceptible to damage is a natural part of life. And the Hollywood elite are no exception.

While Jennifer Garner looks like taking a sip from the Fountain of Youth is part of her daily routine, the star recently revealed that she was struggling with this very issue. “My hair had started to thin from aging and having babies; you think you don’t care about stuff like that, but you do,” Garner told The Strategist.

Luckily for us all, the Yes Day actress was turned on to some incredible products thanks to her stylist. “I had my hairdresser, Adir, talk me through it, and his level of excitement about the science behind this company’s products was infectious.”

Her secret weapon? Virtue Healing Oil (buy, $42, sephora.com), which is designed to hydrate, add shine, and protect strands from split ends and breakage while healing damage hair.

“As soon as I started using Virtue products — this oil, the shampoo, and the styling cream — I felt a difference in the texture of my hair,” Garner went on to say. “It was thick, strong, and vibrant again.”

Virtue’s products have an upperhand thanks to their proprietary hair-healing Alpha Keratin 60ku, a pure form of the protein that comprises 90% of our hair. Our body knows how to utilize this essential protein to help rebuild damage strands and make hair healthy again.

And the results are dramatic. According to Virtue, with just a handful of uses, hair becomes up to 67% less frizzy, up to 22% thicker, and even a potential increase in color vibrancy of up to a whooping 138%.

Plus, the formula is something you can feel good about, as all of Virtue’s products are free of sulfates and parabens as well as being cruelty-free.

In addition to Alpha Keratin 60ku, the healing hair oil in particular includes tocopherol, which helps to fight free radicals, tahitian gardenia flower extract which aids in strengthening strands, annd kalahari melon seed oil to shield hair against moisture loss.

It’s easy to see why Garner is such a fan. “It makes your hair soft and shiny but not greasy — just moisturized, strong, and delightful.”

Check out Virtue’s Healing Hair Oil and their full line of products at sephora.com.

