This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you’re anything like me, the thought of cleaning out your closet is the source of major anxiety. Sure, you haven’t worn that dress in two years, but the right occasion just hasn’t come up yet. Or those pants are a bit tight, but just need to drop a couple pounds and they’ll be perfect. Or even more daunting, this shoe isn’t exactly stlyish anymore, but one day…

Well, that day has come for a shoe that you might have stashed in the back your closet collecting dust. You might have even donated yours by now considering this style hasn’t been trendy since 2003. But luckily, this style is back with a gusto, and it’s a shoe that’s both comfortable and easy to wear.

That’s right, the kitten heel! Maybe a year of wearing nothing but house shoes and slippers has reminded us all that there’s nothing wrong with a sensible shoe. In fact, a small, manageable heel can be downright attractive. Who says you have to choose between flats and 4-inch heels?

It’s such an easy way to dress up any outfit, and from casual to glam there are so many styles to choose from. Square toed, booties, slingbacks – the options are endless. Check out these awesome picks.

By far, the most popular iteration on the the kitten heel trend is a classic pointed toe design. We love the added detail and support of an ankle strap, as well as the fact that this design is available in a number of colors and materials, include patent leather and suede. Check out all the options here.

A simple, pointed toe pump is a closet mainstay, and this low heeled version is the perfect marriage between style and comfort. Plus, it looks just as good with a pair of jeans as it does with a dress or skirt. See all the color options here.

Another big trend of 2021 is a square, open toe, and we love the bright and bold print of this strappy version from Steve Madden. This shoe does tend to run small, so you may want to order up a size. You can snag a pair here.

Booties are the perfect year round footwear, and iit pairs so well with a flowy summer sundress! This adorable suede version comes in black, red, green, and leopard print to best match your taste and wardrobe. Check prices here.

Slip into style and go with these easy, breesy sandals. Available in a number of fun bright colors perfect for summer, there is no fussy straps or buckles to deal with. Brighten up your outfit here.

