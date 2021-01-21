This Celebrity Was The First Followed By Biden's @POTUS Account After Being Blocked By Trump

In what has become a very new tradition, the official presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, was transferred over to President Joe Biden after he was sworn in yesterday from now-former President Donald Trump. As would be expected, the account started following various Biden family members, like First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and various administration officials, including the new White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.
One surprise name is e a celebrity well-known for her harsh takedowns of President Trump. In fact, she went so hard after the 45th President, he blocked her from both the official Twitter account for the president and his own personal account @RealDonaldTrump. That account, of course, has been permanently suspended by the social media company.
As of Thursday morning, January 21, 2020, the @POTUS account is now following 13 people on Twitter, and the lone person not directly involved in the White House is the one and only Chrissy Teigen.
Teigen proved to be too much for Trump with her criticism and takedowns, and she became a magnet for right-wing attacks on Twitter. She never buckled though, even after a very hard year that not only included COVID-19 lockdowns, but the tragic miscarriage of a baby boy, something she and husband John Legend bravely opened up about on social media. She was, however, blocked by President Trump.
Now she can be sure the new president will see her tweets, something she noted might not be all good, tweeting, “I should prob never tweet again.”
But fear not fans, she was back to old self just a few hours later when she revealed she’d lost a tooth eating a fruit rollup. One thing Gossip Cop can confirm is that Chrissy Teigen is always fascinating on Twitter.
