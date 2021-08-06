Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of Truffle Fries Lifestyle These $200 French Fries From A NYC Eatery Have An 8-Week Waitlist

Would you like $200 fries with that burger? Well, an 8-week waitlist shows that some people definitely do–here's why.

 by Suzy Kerr
Image of Truffle Fries
(@serendipity3nyc / Instagram)

Prices seem to be going up everywhere you look. From a tank of gas to a pound of beef, everything is more expensive these days. But $200 French fries? Now that’s absurd.

Do You Want Fries With That?

New York City eatery Serendipity 3 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side already holds the record for the world’s most expensive burger, which has a price tag of $295. Guinness World Records has also declared that the restaurant offers the world’s most expensive ice cream sundae, which will set you back $1,000.

Now, Serendipity 3 officially holds the record for selling the most expensive french fries on earth. For just $200, you can “celebrate” or “escape the reality of life” by adding these “Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites” to your order, says creative director and chef Joe Calderone.

Why Are They So Expensive?

Upon hearing the crazy news of a plate of french fries selling for $200, the obvious question is—why are they so expensive? The answer is in the cooking process and the ingredients.

Corporate executive chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert says that the stars of the show are truffles, a rare seasonal mushroom. But, there’s a lot more to these fries than fungi.

The fries start out as Chipperbec potatoes, which are blanched—or scalded—in vinegar and champagne. Then, the chef fries the potatoes in pure goose fat instead of oil. And this happens not once, but twice. This double-dipping guarantees the fries are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Next, the chef sprinkles on edible gold before seasoning them with truffle salt and truffle oil. To finish, the chef tops them off with orchid, thin-sliced truffles and a Mornay cheese dip which is infused with more truffles.

Oh yeah, and did we mention they are served on a crystal plate?

Why These Truffle Fries?

Just like the majority of restaurants in NYC, Serendipity 3 was closed during the pandemic. When the lockdowns were lifted, both Calderone and Schoen-Kiewert thought offering the fancy fries would be a great way to announce that the restaurant was back and open for business.

Apparently, they were right. There’s already an 8-10 week wait list for the Truffle Fries.

“It’s been a rough year and a half for everyone, and we need to have some fun now,” said Calderone, and we couldn’t agree more.

