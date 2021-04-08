These Butt Lifting Leggings Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you’re anything like me, then your closet is probably full of various brands of leggings that just seem to fall short in some way. Some may be too thin, others too tight, while others without a fail slide down with every step you take. How is it so difficult to find the perfect legging?

Your hunt may be over, as Amazon reviewers are raving over these leggings from AIMILIA that help to hide cellulite, gives tummy control, and lifts and shapes your butt. It almost sounds too good to be true!

</p>

From gym days to Netflix binges, these leggings promise to deliver on comfort, style, and performance while showcasing your curves in the best way. The unique honeycomb pattern conforms to your figure, while the “butt scrunch” ruching highlights your backside. Plus, there is no need to worry about your underwear showing as these leggings promise to pass the ever important squat test.

Speaking of squats, the fabric, which is a blend of polyamide and spandex, is said to be breathable, moisture-wicking, and good for those even with sensitive skin.

Thousands of reviewers attest to these claims. One reviewer wrote, “my butt kinda sags cause of getting older with cellulite and crap so every time I wear leggings I look horrible cause it shows my imperfections. But with these they hide all your flaws and make you look toned and lifts your butt and shrinks your hips and if you have problems in your mid area it will give you instant liposuction lol. Just buy them!!”

Another reviewer gushed, “I was definitely skeptical but damn! My butt and legs look amazing and now I want them in every color!” This sentiment was echoed by another reviewer who wrote, “They are most comfortable leggings I own now! They don’t ride down like some other and have kind of a control top that goes up higher for mama tummy. I recommend the legging for sure!”

Available in multiple colors and patterns ranging from S to XX-Large, check out these leggings that reviewers of all shapes, ages, and sizes say really are like wearing a second, more flattering skin. Buy yours now at Amazon.com.

More From Gossip Cop

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Reviewers Are Amazed At The Volumizing Results Of Drew Barrymore’s Hot Style Brush

Kate Hudson’s Leopard Print PJs Is The Loungewear You Need In Your Closet Right Now