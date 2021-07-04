The internet is a truly bizarre place. I recently discovered a very specific genre of TikTok videos called “nails ASMR.”

If you haven’t heard of ASMR before, it stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. People who experience ASMR are triggered by certain sensations, sounds or visual cues. The result is typically a tingling sensation around the neck and head, deep relaxation and even an enhanced capacity to fall asleep.

But it was this discovery that ultimately lead me to @julesgotnails, and she showed me I can do anything with acrylic nails.

Five-Inch-Long Nails? No Biggie.

@julesgotnails regularly posts videos of her crazy long nails, but one recent video featured bright green and purple, five-inch-long nails. And in the video, she successfully tackles everyday things that would seem impossible with such long claws.

To open a car door, she threads her nails through the gap between the handle and the door. Then, she pulls normally like the rest of us do. It takes an extra step, but it also seems like it’d become second nature pretty quickly.

When it comes to unlocking and opening a door, she uses her knuckles. She curls her fingers in and uses her knuckles just like the rest of us use fingers. A little awkward? Sure. Doable? Definitely!

We can start to imagine how these strategies translate into all sorts of activities. Her main technique? Getting the nails out of the way and relying on the knuckles. And if @julesgotnails can live life successfully with five-inch-long nails, I’m pretty sure I can do it in regular length acrylics.

Strategies For Life With Long Nails

I put my creativity to the test and started to think of some strategies to help tackle everything and anything with long-ass nails. Here’s what I came up with:

Open a can using a pen.

Type using the pads of your fingers. Slower? Probably – but still possible!

Use tweezers for picking up loose, small items

Style hair using the sharp ends of your nails to separate sections.

Use the backside of your nails as a scoop for beauty products.

Make two nails shorter to help with putting in contacts.

So, go get those acrylic nails and live confidently, beautifully and efficiently (well, kind of).

