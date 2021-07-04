Gossip Cop

Tori Spelling on the left, Dean McDermont on the right Celebrities Tori Spelling On A ‘Sex Strike’ With Husband Dean McDermott?

Is Tori Spelling on a sex strike against her husband Dean McDermott? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Tori Spelling ‘Banished’ Dean McDermott From The Bedroom? This week’s edition of Star reports Tori Spelling isn’t in the mood to be intimate with her husband Dean McDermott. In […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Close up of Scott Disick Celebrities Scott Disick On The Outs With Family Now That Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating Travis Barker?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially over, but does that mean Scott Disick’s time with the family is done too? One tabloid asked that question earlier this year. Gossip Cop is investigating the story. Lord Disick Booted Out Of Kardashian Court? Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for six months, […]

 by Cortland Ann
Angelina Jolie standing with Johnny Depp Celebrities Johnny Depp ‘Crushing On’ Angelina Jolie?

Has Johnny Depp set his sights on his “old pal” Angelina Jolie? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Movie Pirate’ Johnny Depp ‘Cruising For New Love’? In early June, the Globe reported Johnny Depp has his eyes on Angelina Jolie. Depp and Jolie co-starred in The Tourist together in […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

These 5-Inch-Long TikTok Nails Showed Me I Can Do Anything With Acrylic Nails

K
Kelsey Michal
12:15 pm, July 4, 2021
Image of green and purple long nails.
(@julesgotnails/TikTok)

The internet is a truly bizarre place. I recently discovered a very specific genre of TikTok videos called “nails ASMR.”

If you haven’t heard of ASMR before, it stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. People who experience ASMR are triggered by certain sensations, sounds or visual cues. The result is typically a tingling sensation around the neck and head, deep relaxation and even an enhanced capacity to fall asleep. 

But it was this discovery that ultimately lead me to @julesgotnails, and she showed me I can do anything with acrylic nails.

Five-Inch-Long Nails? No Biggie.

@julesgotnails regularly posts videos of her crazy long nails, but one recent video featured bright green and purple, five-inch-long nails. And in the video, she successfully tackles everyday things that would seem impossible with such long claws. 

@julesgotnails

some more nail videos ##asmr

♬ original sound – Jules

To open a car door, she threads her nails through the gap between the handle and the door. Then, she pulls normally like the rest of us do. It takes an extra step, but it also seems like it’d become second nature pretty quickly.

When it comes to unlocking and opening a door, she uses her knuckles. She curls her fingers in and uses her knuckles just like the rest of us use fingers. A little awkward? Sure. Doable? Definitely!

We can start to imagine how these strategies translate into all sorts of activities. Her main technique? Getting the nails out of the way and relying on the knuckles. And if @julesgotnails can live life successfully with five-inch-long nails, I’m pretty sure I can do it in regular length acrylics.

Strategies For Life With Long Nails

I put my creativity to the test and started to think of some strategies to help tackle everything and anything with long-ass nails. Here’s what I came up with:

  • Open a can using a pen.
  • Type using the pads of your fingers. Slower? Probably – but still possible!
  • Use tweezers for picking up loose, small items
  • Style hair using the sharp ends of your nails to separate sections.
  • Use the backside of your nails as a scoop for beauty products.
  • Make two nails shorter to help with putting in contacts.

So, go get those acrylic nails and live confidently, beautifully and efficiently (well, kind of).

