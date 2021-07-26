There’s One Thing Grace Gummer’s Fiance Mark Ronson Won’t Discuss In Interviews

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer’s fiance, has been a fixture of the music industry for years. His roster of collaborations and song credits is as diverse and impressive as it is long. From packing stadiums to topping charts, the musician knew how to get people moving until the music suddenly fell silent in 2020 with COVID-19. Which brings us to the question, what’s a DJ to do in the midst of a global shutdown?

The One Thing He Doesn’t Talk About

For being a club-filling musician, Ronson certainly has his share of insecurities just like everybody else; we’re all human after all. In a transparent interview with The Guardian, Ronson bore his emotions and struggles from the past year and even touched on one sensitive subject he doesn’t like to discuss.

It first started in 2018 after his divorce from actress Joséphine de La Baume, but with his growing anxieties during the pandemic, Ronson turned to therapy more than ever to keep himself in check.

“I hate talking about therapy because I hate reading about it,” the artist admits with a groan in the interview. Ronson says that therapy has helped his struggle with fame and anxiety immensely. Though we all may not write chart-topping hits or collaborate with Miley Cyrus on the regular, the musician says therapy is an experience everybody can benefit from. Ronson says it helped him become a “whole person.”

The artist also revealed some great exercises that aided him in his battle with perfectionism. Ronson personally recommends The Feeling Good Handbook, which helped with his negative thought spirals. “You play out the realistic scenarios of what happens: if your song does not become a hit, your life is not over,” Ronson shares.

A Different Side Of The Musician

Sometimes the most successful people are not the happiest and the added fame certainly doesn’t help, but it’s good to seek therapy and feel your emotions. The rest of Ronson’s interview reveals an otherwise little-known side of the “Uptown Funk” artist. On top of playing his first set in 510 days, Ronson has plenty of other things on his mind like Meryl Streep becoming his mother-in-law, (his fiance Grace Gummer is Streep’s third child) and his upcoming collabs with Lizzo and Travis Scott. Ironically enough, Ronson’s future mother-in-law was the one subject that he (very politely) refused to speak on. With a dash of that classic British charm, Ronson said he’d like to avoid the topic, “if that’s ok” with the interviewer.

The guy certainly has a lot on his plate but he’s doing his best not to get completely lost in it too. It’s certainly a great piece of advice we can all take during these hectic times.

