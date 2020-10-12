There’s A Secret 'Doctor Who' Reference In 'Haunting Of Bly Manor,' Actor Reveals

While the enthusiastic Star Wars fan base took the playful posts as something a little more serious, Kohli’s currently not attached to any lightsaber-adjacent projects. He’s primarily been involved with the extended DC universe, appearing in CW’s Supergirl and voicing the Scarecrow in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn. However, he does still credit his role as the charmingly dorky Ravi in iZombie as his favorite character to date.