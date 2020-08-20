There Are Some Suspicious Details About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Costs

Princess Diana’s Role In The Wedding

HollywoodLife insisted that the soon-to-be spouses would incorporate Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, into the design of Markle’s wedding dress. A highly dubious source informed the gossip site, “Meghan has been thinking of creative ways to incorporate Harry's late mother Diana's memory into the most important day of their life and so she has been in talks with Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana's wedding dress designer.” Of course, this untrustworthy celebrity gossip site had no real insight into Markle’s plans, which is why their reporting on the topic was so embarrassingly incorrect. Markle did not end up using the same designer as her late mother-in-law. Though Markle and Prince Harry had already agreed that they’d like to include his mother in a meaningful way, this clearly wasn’t it. “It's so important to me know that she's a part of this with us,” Markle explained during the couple’s engagement interview.