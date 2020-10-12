The Wanted Fans React To Tom Parker's Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Fans of former The Wanted singer Tom Parker are reeling after the heartthrob announced he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor (stage 4 glioblastoma) and is currently undergoing treatment. Parker said he and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, decided to share the news with the world after much thought and are determined to do whatever it takes to fight the deadly disease.
“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this."
Adding to the couple’s heartbreak is the fact that they are currently expecting their second child together. The Parkers welcomed their daughter Aurelia Rose into the world in June of 2019.
Shocked fans flocked to Parker’s Instagram post to express their love for the singer, leaving heartfelt messages of strength and support.
“Your fans will always be here for you,” wrote one stunned commenter. “Lots of love for you and your family, be strong.” Another noted: “Sending you guys love, wishes and lots of support through this tough time. We are all there behind you helping you along the way to get through this battle.”
Even celebrities offered their support for Parker, like One Direction's Liam Payne who commented, "Sending you love in this really tough time." Perez Hilton also wrote: "Sending you light and strength!"
Fans also took to Twitter to show their love and support for Parker.
Tom Parker told OK! Magazine UK that doctors diagnosed him after he suffered two seizures over the summer. The pop star, who split from The Wanted in 2014 to pursue a solo career, is 32 years old.