Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bella Thorne poses with her hand playfully over her mouth while wearing a black dress News Bella Thorne Wears Sexy ‘Baywatch’ Inspired Swimsuit In Cheeky Instagram Pics

Bella Thorne is smoking hot in her latest sultry upload to Instagram. The former Disney darling turned OnlyFans content creator posted a series of photos of herself wearing a familiar red one-piece bathing suit that did little to hide her luscious curves from view. It’s a good thing the Midnight Sun actress recently dyed her […]

 by Brianna Morton
screenshot of Meghan McCain talking on The View Entertainment ‘The View’ Planning To ‘Nix’ Political Discussions After Ratings Drop?

Is The View planning to cut down on political content after a massive rating drop? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘The View’ Planning To ‘Pivot Away From Politics’? This week, the National Enquirer reports The View is losing its audience, and they fear it’s because of politics. An inside […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Ray J, in red, walks arm in arm with Wendy Williams, in white, on a NYC sidewalk News Wendy Williams, Ray J Spotted On ‘Date,’ What That Means For His Marriage To Princess Love

After stepping out to brunch with rapper Ray J, Wendy Williams sparked rumors on social media that she was dating the younger man. After paparazzi photos of the two walking arm-in-arm out of a restaurant went viral, Williams had to take to her Instagram account to explain what was really going on between herself and […]

 by Brianna Morton
Ana De Armas posing for the camera. Celebrities The Genius Reason Ana De Armas Puts Beer In Her Hair

We’re always looking for genius ideas to add to our beauty routine, and Knives Out star Ana De Armas might have just shared one of the best ones yet. When speaking to Who What Wear for their new beauty series “Unfiltered,” De Armas revealed one thing about her beauty routine that would surprise many. What […]

 by Suzy Kerr
Entertainment

‘The View’ Planning To ‘Nix’ Political Discussions After Ratings Drop?

A
Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, June 28, 2021
screenshot of Meghan McCain talking on The View
(ABC)

Is The View planning to cut down on political content after a massive rating drop? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The View’ Planning To ‘Pivot Away From Politics’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports The View is losing its audience, and they fear it’s because of politics. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Everyone is sick of arguing about politics. People want to gossip about the latest Prince Harry and Meghan drama, or what’s going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That’s why the show is moving towards entertainment and celebrity news.”

The insider continues, “The culture at The View has become so toxic that it’s hard to imagine filming again with a live studio audience while the hosts personally attack each other. Every topic they discuss is pre-approved and will now be less political. The ladies will still be free to express their opinions, but hopefully things will get less nasty when they’re talking about things like the Kardashians.”

‘The View’ To Focus Only On Celebrity Gossip?

So, is it true The View is shying away from political topics? We seriously doubt it. While the show no doubt faces criticism over the hosts’ many controversial political comments, it isn’t killing the show. Daytime television ratings have been down across the board. The View is not being hit significantly harder than other programs. In fact, according to the Soap Opera Network, the show only suffered a 0.02 percent ratings drop from last year while some dropped as much as 0.19 percent. The point is, the show is far from struggling.

Furthermore, a cursory glance at The View‘s Instagram page could tell you politics are integral to the show. The show’s political discussions are what continue to make headlines and draw viewers in, despite the controversy. It may very well cause a ratings drop if the show were to ditch the political talk. It’s highly unlikely the ladies of The View are going to be giving up politics any time soon.

The Tabloid On ‘The View’

The National Enquirer has been caught lying about The View before. Earlier this year the outlet claimed Whoopi Goldberg was leaving the show. Then, the magazine alleged Meghan McCain called Goldberg “fat and sloppy” over a feud on the show. The publication also reported McCain was trying to get her co-hosts fired. Fans of The View shouldn’t take the National Enquirer at its word.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jimmy Fallon Getting Fat Amid Ratings Dive?

Which ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Has Been The Biggest Ratings Loser?

Why Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show Got Cancelled

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.