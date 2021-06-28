‘The View’ Planning To ‘Nix’ Political Discussions After Ratings Drop?

Is The View planning to cut down on political content after a massive rating drop? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The View’ Planning To ‘Pivot Away From Politics’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports The View is losing its audience, and they fear it’s because of politics. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Everyone is sick of arguing about politics. People want to gossip about the latest Prince Harry and Meghan drama, or what’s going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. That’s why the show is moving towards entertainment and celebrity news.”

The insider continues, “The culture at The View has become so toxic that it’s hard to imagine filming again with a live studio audience while the hosts personally attack each other. Every topic they discuss is pre-approved and will now be less political. The ladies will still be free to express their opinions, but hopefully things will get less nasty when they’re talking about things like the Kardashians.”

‘The View’ To Focus Only On Celebrity Gossip?

So, is it true The View is shying away from political topics? We seriously doubt it. While the show no doubt faces criticism over the hosts’ many controversial political comments, it isn’t killing the show. Daytime television ratings have been down across the board. The View is not being hit significantly harder than other programs. In fact, according to the Soap Opera Network, the show only suffered a 0.02 percent ratings drop from last year while some dropped as much as 0.19 percent. The point is, the show is far from struggling.

Furthermore, a cursory glance at The View‘s Instagram page could tell you politics are integral to the show. The show’s political discussions are what continue to make headlines and draw viewers in, despite the controversy. It may very well cause a ratings drop if the show were to ditch the political talk. It’s highly unlikely the ladies of The View are going to be giving up politics any time soon.

The Tabloid On ‘The View’

The National Enquirer has been caught lying about The View before. Earlier this year the outlet claimed Whoopi Goldberg was leaving the show. Then, the magazine alleged Meghan McCain called Goldberg “fat and sloppy” over a feud on the show. The publication also reported McCain was trying to get her co-hosts fired. Fans of The View shouldn’t take the National Enquirer at its word.

