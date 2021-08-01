‘The View’ Courting Caitlyn Jenner, Calling Her The ‘Perfect Candidate’?

Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Could we soon be seeing Caitlyn Jenner co-host The View? Meghan McCain is vacating the conservative chair at the show and one tabloid is purporting that Jenner may take her spot. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is The View Considering Hiring Caitlyn Jenner?

McCain is set to leave the talk show at the end of this month and Life & Style is claiming the producers are working hard to find the right match for that spot. “The network is looking to replace Meghan with someone who isn’t afraid to stir the pot,” an inside source told the outlet. One name that has allegedly been thrown into the ring is former Olympian and reality star, Caitlyn Jenner.

“Caitlyn’s very polarizing, which makes her a perfect candidate,” the source continued, referencing Jenner’s run for Governor of California. The former reality star also openly voted for Trump in 2016. Because of her diverse hobbies, interests, and past, the publication and its source think Jenner could be a good fit for The View. “It helps that Caitlyn has ties to the worlds of sports, celebrity, and now politics. But the big question is: Can they get the other ladies on board?” the source concluded. 

Gossip Cop’s Take 

If The View is looking for someone to take McCain’s place immediately after she leaves, Jenner may not be the best option. Though she is behind in the polls, she is still running for governor and the election is two months away. She is also set to appear on Big Brother VIP in Australia and is currently in the middle of a two-week quarantine down under to shoot the show. She defended her decision to campaign from her Sydney hotel room, telling Fox News “[un]like most politicians, I actually honor my contract.” It’s unlikely she will fill the seat on The View. Gossip Cop is deeming this story false. 

Life & Style is often wrong about who will be replacing TV’s most iconic hosts. In 2019, the publication ran a story reporting Ellen DeGeneres was retiring and named Chrissy Teigen and Neil Patrick Harris as possible replacements for her. Of course, we now know that the story was false as DeGeneres just announced her retirement a few months ago. When Kelly Ripa was looking for a co-host to join her every morning on Live back in 2017, the outlet reported that Ripa was against picking former Today c0-host Tameron Hall. A rep for the morning talk show host said at the time she was totally for Hall to join her. The network ultimately went with Ryan Seacrest, which the publication didn’t see coming.

