The Truth About Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott

Are They Engaged Or Even Married?

Deschanel finalized her divorce from Jacob Pechenik at the end of June, so suffice to say she did not turn around and immediately become Scott’s Fiance. Any report to the contrary is jumping the gun, like when Life & Style said the two were engaged last November. About a month later, and OK! made it sound a bit more casual, saying they were “talking marriage.” Then the National Enquirer most recently just went full bore and said they were planning a wedding. A spokesperson confirmed to Gossip Cop that this wedding planning story was not true. The two are just dating, but no rings are involved. Not yet anyway.