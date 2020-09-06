The Truth About Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott

The relationship between New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers carpenter Jonathan Scott has taken many of us by surprise. One’s a folk singer, and the other an HGTV star, yet they’re making it work, and have recently celebrated their first anniversary.
As can be expected, tabloids are running roughshod with all the standard rumors. Gossip Cop has debunked loads of stories about these two, so we’re collecting some of them here.
Even before COVID-19 put the world on pause, tabloids were bogusly reporting that Deschanel and Scott had moved in together. Star reported the move back in September, then In Touch largely ran an almost identical story a month later. Both stories discuss how the couple was so in love but could be moving too fast. There was nothing to any of these reports, as a mutual friend of Deschanel and Gossip Cop told us the claim that they were moving in together was “not true on any level.”
We also debunked a story from RadarOnline where Deschanel was a jezebel destroying the brotherhood of the Scotts. Drew Scott, the broker half of the Property Brothers, “isn’t happy” that his brother was finding love. He was feeling a little jealous, believing he and Jonathan are “ more powerful as a pair, but now the pair is Jonathan and Zooey.” Yeah, this wasn’t true. The Scotts were jokey in an ET interview about joint weddings, and there was no sign of conflict at all.
Deschanel finalized her divorce from Jacob Pechenik at the end of June, so suffice to say she did not turn around and immediately become Scott’s Fiance. Any report to the contrary is jumping the gun, like when Life & Style said the two were engaged last November. About a month later, and OK! made it sound a bit more casual, saying they were “talking marriage.” Then the National Enquirer most recently just went full bore and said they were planning a wedding. A spokesperson confirmed to Gossip Cop that this wedding planning story was not true. The two are just dating, but no rings are involved. Not yet anyway.
We’ve seen rumors that they’re moving in together and got engaged, so naturally OK! reported that Deschanel was pregnant. Miraculously, she was pregnant at the same time as Drew’s wife Linda Phan. “The fact that both brothers are expecting is shocking, But Jonathan and Drew are thrilled.” That would be shocking. It also wouldn’t be true. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Deschanel who said the article was not true. You just can't trust any of these tabloids to have the real story.