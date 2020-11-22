The Truth About Why Post Malone Moved To Utah

In a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Malone talked about the move. "I feel like a lot of people want to be somebody, and they'll use every last piece they can get out of you to better themselves," he said. "I kind of just wanted to get away to where I can have my own oasis. We're building a studio up there right now, and whenever I gotta go to LA, I can go..."