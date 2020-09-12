The Truth About Sienna Miller's Love Life, From Jude Law To Brad Pitt

Given that Miller is quiet about the details, the celebrity media's tendency to paint her as a homewrecker regardless of her actual relationship with the men in question, and how long ago these relationships may have happened, there's not too much we can truthfully say about those pairings. That being said, it's worth noting that a majority of these names only appeared due to speculation after they were spotted at the same party or club that Miller happened to be at, regardless of whether or not they were there together — a trend that continues to this day. In fact, it's visible even in the latest rumors about the actress' love life.