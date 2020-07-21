The Truth About Keith Urban's Plastic Surgery

Is Nicole Kidman Urging Keith Urban to Get Plastic Surgery?

At this point we’re just about throwing our hands up. This story came from the folks at the National Enquirer, who were claiming that Kidman and Urban were arguing over aging. “The country crooner has finally put his boot down and insisted they grow old naturally,” or so says an anonymous “close source.” Gossip Cop debunked this story with ease. Nicole Kidman has made numerous public statements against botox over the years, so she would not apply pressure to the love of her life to erase wrinkles. It would've been easy for the tabloid to find this out on their own, but then it would have no phony story to promote.