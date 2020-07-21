The Truth About Keith Urban's Plastic Surgery

Between his lucrative music career and marriage to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban has been an easy target of tabloid hearsay and scrutiny. Here are just some plastic surgery centric stories Gossip Cop has busted about the kiwi star.
It’s difficult to discern what about Urban makes him such a popular target for phony plastic surgery rumors. Perhaps it’s simply because he’s over fifty, only the folks at the National Enquirer could say for sure. In 2018, an alleged insider told the tabloid that Urban was “desperate” to get rid of his “turkey neck.” Gossip Cop debunked this tall tale. The term “turkey neck” is thrown around by this magazine quite often. We spoke to Urban’s spokesperson who went on the record to say this was untrue.
The next story comes from Globe, who in 2018 claimed Urban was in a marital "rough patch" and the only solution was copious amounts of plastic surgery. The tabloid interviewed a few doctors, none of whom have treated or presumably even met Urban, on just how much botox the country star received. Gossip Cop busted this one, and it wasn’t even hard. One only need look at Urban performing to see perfectly natural wrinkles on his head, so there was no botox binge to be had here.
The tall tale comes from Life & Style, who allege that the Aussie couple get botox together. The tabloid favorite unnamed “source close to the couple” claimed, “it’s no secret that Nicole and Keith do everything together, including Botox.” For one thing, if it’s no secret then this wouldn’t be a story, but we digress. The story is false, Gossip Cop concluded. We shared the article with Urban’s spokesperson who said,
Good lord, what won’t they say?
At this point we’re just about throwing our hands up. This story came from the folks at the National Enquirer, who were claiming that Kidman and Urban were arguing over aging. “The country crooner has finally put his boot down and insisted they grow old naturally,” or so says an anonymous “close source.” Gossip Cop debunked this story with ease. Nicole Kidman has made numerous public statements against botox over the years, so she would not apply pressure to the love of her life to erase wrinkles. It would've been easy for the tabloid to find this out on their own, but then it would have no phony story to promote.