The Truth About Julia Roberts And Danny Moder Fighting In Quarantine

Julia And Danny Want To Live Different Places?

Days later, OK!, asserted Roberts was fighting with Moder over where they’re family should live. In another attempt to try and convince readers the couple was having issues, the magazine claimed Roberts wanted to move to San Fransico while Moder wanted to stay in L.A. An alleged insider maintained the argument “put a damper” on the couple’s anniversary, which is July 4th. Gossip Cop pointed out that even if the spouses were unable to agree where they should live, it doesn’t mean their marriage was in trouble. Also, we've corrected the narrative that Roberts and Moder were having marital woes far too many times to count. This time was no different.