The Truth About Julia Roberts And Danny Moder Fighting In Quarantine

Julia Roberts has been happily married to Danny Moder since 2002. However, the tabloids have made inaccurate assumptions and rumors about their relationship. Some stories allege the two can’t get along or that Roberts is in love with her former male costars. Lately, it's been stories about the couple having a hard time with their marriage under the stress of quarantine. Here are some of the times the tabloids have alleged Roberts and Moder weren’t getting along.
Earlier this summer, the tabloid, Woman’s Day claimed Julia Roberts was quarantining away from her husband. The outlet purported the actress was staying at her mountain in retreat in Taos, New Mexico while her marriage to Danny Moder “struggled.” A supposed insider told the outlet, “They’ve been struggling along in their marriage for a while, but when L.A. locked down, they found themselves stuck in the house 24/7 together.” While the actress was in Taos, it wasn’t permanently like the tabloid tried to convey. Roberts was seen running errands in Los Angeles around the same time the phony article came out.
A few weeks later, Life & Style alleged Roberts felt like she was a single mom. The outlet’s premise contended Roberts accused Moder of not “pulling his weight.” “He likes his space and leaves her to do everything – which often makes Julia feel like a single mom,” a sketchy insider purported to the outlet. The so-called source added Roberts “made it clear” to Moder he needed to do more around the house. The tabloid’s timing couldn’t have been worse. Roberts had just shared a loving post to Moder for Father’s Day.
The actress called him their families’ “compass an unfaltering inspiration.” It certainly didn’t sound like Moder was a “bad father.” Gossip Cop busted the phony story at the time.
Days later, OK!, asserted Roberts was fighting with Moder over where they’re family should live. In another attempt to try and convince readers the couple was having issues, the magazine claimed Roberts wanted to move to San Fransico while Moder wanted to stay in L.A. An alleged insider maintained the argument “put a damper” on the couple’s anniversary, which is July 4th. Gossip Cop pointed out that even if the spouses were unable to agree where they should live, it doesn’t mean their marriage was in trouble. Also, we've corrected the narrative that Roberts and Moder were having marital woes far too many times to count. This time was no different.
In short, no marriage is perfect. But in regards to Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, the two aren’t having problems getting along. The tabloids seriously need to give it a rest.