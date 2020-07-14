The Truth About Denise Richards' Tabloid Rumors

Denise Richards has been a tabloid staple for decades, and is therefore the subject of innumerable rumors and heresay. Here are a few phony stories that Gossip Cop has busted.
Gossip Cop busted a bogus story about friction between Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling over Denise Richards appearing on the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210. OK! Reported that Garth was angry with Spelling for allegedly asking Richards to guest star without consulting her. According to an unnamed insider, Richards didn’t help matters by “[kissing] up to Tori in front of Jennie, who sits there stewing.”
This report was an outright fabrication. Garth, Spelling and Richards were all smiles in an Instagram post during filming, quashing any rumors of disquiet on the set. Richards ended up playing herself in one episode of the reboot. In May, Garth posted a lovely birthday message to Spelling on Instagram, proving Richards never caused any rift between the longtime pals.
In 2019, Globe claimed that Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen were pitching to do a reality show together. An unnamed tipster told the tabloid that the former couple “had always passed on offers because they didn’t need the money. But how times have changed.”
A spokesperson for Sheen went on the record with Gossip Cop that Sheen would not star in a reality show with Richards. Furthermore, it has been over a year since that story appeared and no hint of a reality show with the duo has surfaced.
Last month Gossip Cop busted a story about Lisa Rinna starving herself over a feud with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards. Globe purported that Rinna wasn’t eating or taking any care of herself because of how angry she was at Denise. A supposed “insider” claimed Lisa was stressed out because of Denise's prodding and “when Lisa’s anxious the only thing that seems to make her feel better is strenuous exercise."
A rep for Rinna said the opposite was true and the actress was actually gaining weight, not starving herself. We also pointed out Richards said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Lisa had “been friends for over 20 years.” No anxious starvation to see here, just decades of friendship.
Just last week Gossip Cop debunked a tabloid story claiming Richards was suffering a mental breakdown over supposedly being watched by federal agents. The National Enquirer claimed that the The World Is Not Enough star was unbalanced and fearful of the government tracking her and her husband Aron Phyper. She’s allegedly “worried sick that they could be sitting right in the crosshairs of a hitman!”
Richards has indeed said she thinks she’s being followed on RHOBH, noting a car trailing her and her husband had been seen before. However, a rep for the actress explained that Denise’s “mental well-being is fine.” The outlet simply exaggerated a months old clip from the Bravo series to make Richards out to be unhinged and paranoid. In reality, she had evidence to back her trailing claim, which is more than the tabloid had.