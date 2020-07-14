The Truth About Denise Richards' Tabloid Rumors

Richards has indeed said she thinks she’s being followed on RHOBH, noting a car trailing her and her husband had been seen before. However, a rep for the actress explained that Denise’s “mental well-being is fine.” The outlet simply exaggerated a months old clip from the Bravo series to make Richards out to be unhinged and paranoid. In reality, she had evidence to back her trailing claim, which is more than the tabloid had.