The Truth About Caitlyn Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Addiction

Caitlyn Jenner Addicted To Face-Lifts?

In 2018, OK! asserted Caitlyn Jenner was addicted to face lifts. With no real evidence to back up its claim, the magazine boldly stated the reality star was “obsessed with perfection.” A suspicious insider told the publication the former Olympian “couldn't smile and her cheeks and chin look deformed." The outlet further contended Jenner “didn’t seem to care” and was going “overboard.” We weren’t sure who this source was that claimed to have extensive knowledge about Jenner, but around the time the story came out, the reality star was seen having dinner in Hollywood. If Jenner has just gotten a facelift, she would’ve needed at least six weeks to recover, according to the Mayo Clinic. Plus, the notion that Jenner, “couldn’t” smile was also inaccurate, when she had shared a picture of herself smiling on Instagram, around the same time. Gossip Cop dismissed this false tale.