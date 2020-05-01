The Truth About Caitlyn Jenner Adopting A Child

Truth rating: 0

Despite what the tabloids have maintained, Caitlyn Jenner did not adopt a child. The bogus papers have gotten it wrong about Jenner wanting to have another baby. Gossip Cop corrected several of these stories. We’ve rounded up the most inaccurate reports about Jenner adopting a kid.

In June 2018, RadarOnline falsely claimed that Jenner was involved in a top-secret adoption with Sophia Hutchins. The repeatedly incorrect website purported that Hutchins was “begging” Caitlyn Jenner to adopt a baby with her. “Jenner’s always wanted to be a mother, and now, that’s a real possibility. Sophia loves children and has been giving Cait little hints that she’s interested in a baby,” a so-called insider told the outlet. The supposed source also asserted Jenner was “considering it” but did not want the baby involved in television. It wasn’t hard to debunk the story given the fact that Gossip Cop debunked the website 12 months before the top-secret adoption story for another piece that was near identical.

The next month, the Globe alleged that Caitlyn Jenner was proposing to Hutchins and the two were adopting a baby together. The bogus paper contended the reality star was “planning to build a new family with her 21-year-old transgender galpal,” and was “set to pop the question.” At the time, Jenner and Hutchins hadn’t spoken about the nature of their relationship, but the dubious publication alleged was “estranged from her children so she’s eager to build a family with Sophia.” The unreliable paper was way off-base with its claim. A spokesperson for Caitlyn Jenner told Gossip Cop that she had no plans to marry Sophia Hutchins or adopt a baby with her.

Two months later, OK! made-up a bizarre tale that Jenner was looking to adopt Paris Jackson. The story was laughable that it was hard to believe anyone would take it seriously. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop looked into the narrative and set the record straight. After Jackson and Jenner were pictured together at the GLAAD awards in April 2017, the tabloid claimed the two “became close” after hanging out at the event and Jenner had “set her sights on adopting” the model. Given the fact that Jackson was a 20-year-old woman when the story came out, how could Caitlyn Jenner possibly adopt her? We dismissed the silly story when it came out.

In November 2019, Gossip Cop busted OK! once again for incorrectly stating that Jenner and Hutchins were adopting a child together. The publication claimed that Jenner was “scrambling to satisfy Hutchins’ serious case of baby fever.” “Caitlyn knew this day would come and tried putting it off as long as she could, but Sophia’s adamant,” a so-called source told the paper. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Caitlyn Jenner who confirmed the account was untrue. We wasted no time in correcting the false story.