The Truth About Angelina Jolie's Sexuality and Dating Women

Is Jolie "On The Prowl" For Women?

This story is almost identical to the previous one but sounds more insidious. Here we see Globe pushing the narrative that Jolie has sworn off men entirely and is now on the prowl for women. A shady source claims that, with her children’s blessing, Jolie is now apparently looking for a woman to “snuggle between the sheets with.” Language like this seldom pops up in stories between Jolie and men, but tabloids use her bisexuality as a ticket to get weirdly intimate.